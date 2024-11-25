Former NY State Assemblyman Michael Blake Enters The Race For NYC Mayor 

Former New York State Assemblyman and Obama administration member Michael Blake has entered the race to unseat troubled New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Blake is the seventh candidate to step into the ring to challenge Adams, who, ahead of his 2025 re-election campaign, is dealing with an indictment on federal corruption charges. The former vice chair of the Democratic National Committee launched his campaign on Nov. 22, pushing a robust agenda to uplift the middle class with his slogan, “Tomorrow begins today.” During his first public interview, Blake highlighted how his campaign will tackle the rising costs of living in the Big Apple and issues on quality of life. “New Yorkers clearly do not feel that their lives are getting better under his administration,” the 41-year-old said.

“Whether it be loss of funds in their pocket or loss of hope and trust, it is hard to see how the city moves forward given the current mayor.”

Like Adams, Blake has deep roots in the city, raised by Jamaican immigrants in the Bronx and attending NYC public schools. Out of the seven mayoral candidates, Blake feels he is more left than others, including former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who is rumored to enter the race in the coming months. By implementing progressive and moderate policies, Blake views himself as a “responsible leader who is finding solutions in the middle.”

State assemblyman from Brooklyn, Brian Cunningham, agreed with the compliment, adding that Blake would be an ideal candidate for the job as he has made “meaningful investments in underserved communities.”

“He understands how to lift everyone around him,” Cunningham said.

According to NY Amsterdam News, the former sports journalist served in the White House under many titles during his tenure with the Obama administration. In 2012, he worked as the associate director of public engagement, deputy associate director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, and national deputy operation vote director. His mayoral campaign is not the first time he has dabbled in New York politics. During the 2019 general election cycle, Blake unsuccessfully ran for public advocate of NYC but lost to incumbent Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

He also lost in the primary for the 15th Congressional District in 2020 to Congressman Ritchie Torres.

The founder and CEO of the KAIROS: Democracy Project said that the running aim is to better the city’s residents. Outside of legislation, Blake thinks “prayer” is the best way to move forward.

“Prayer is a conversation with the Lord. It’s really about what is best for the city and if it can be a vessel to help in some way, and at the end of the day, if that answer is yes, then it’s on the people to decide,” he said.

“But first and foremost, you pray for the city, and you pray for the people. You don’t pray for yourself.”

If Adams resigns amid controversy, Williams would become the interim mayor, leading to a rematch between Williams and Blake.

