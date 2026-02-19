Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards ‘I’m Getting Dragged’ Whoopi Goldberg Explains Her Appearance In The Epstein Files Goldberg stressed the context of her May 2013 mention was unrelated to any relationship with Epstein.







Whoopi Goldberg is speaking up after her name was found among those mentioned in documents linked to the late convicted pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

On the Feb. 17 taping of The View, Goldberg took a moment to set the record straight for the sake of “transparency.” Thousands of documents have been provided by the Department of Justice, and, like other celebrities, Goldberg’s name appears.

Goldberg stressed the context of her May 2013 mention was unrelated to any relationship with Epstein. Instead, the inquiry sought to rent Epstein’s plane to attend Julian Lennon’s White Feather charity event.

“In the name of transparency, my name is in the files. Yes. And what does it say? It says, ‘Whoopi needs a plane to get to Monaco. John Lennon’s charity’ — it should say Julian Lennon’s charity — ‘is paying for it.'”

Along with clarifying the reason for her name being in the files, The View co-host stated emphatically, “I wasn’t his girlfriend, I wasn’t his friend.”

While some celebrities are intent upon staying silent when their names are discovered, Goldberg refuses. As the first Black EGOT winner in history, her artistic image is important to her. She refuses to be the subject of salacious internet fodder.

“I’m speaking about me because I’m getting dragged!” Goldberg said. “People actually believe I was with him. Honey, come on. Every man I’ve ever been with, you’ve known about.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin noted that in the document, Epstein appeared to decline the plane request,

Other co-hosts pointed out that many public figures are named in the Epstein files for reasons unrelated to a direct connection. Many are listed in third-party emails or professional overlap. The co-hosts insist that being in the documents alone does not prove involvement with Epstein’s crimes.

However, outspoken cohost Joy Behar did mention that some names appear an excessive number of times, suggesting those mentions are suspicious.

“Trump is on the list 38,000 times,” Behar said.

