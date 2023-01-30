Eric Garner’s Daughter Blasts the Release of Tyre Nichols’ Video as a ‘Public Lynching’

Last Friday, the nation watched the release of several videos that showed five Black Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7.

Nichols died after succumbing to injuries from the beating.

Emerald Snipes-Garner, who is the daughter of police brutality victim, Eric Garner, called the viewing of the Nichols video a “public lynching.” Nichols stated that it was treated like “a premiere of a movie that needed to be watched by the world.”

According to The Hill, Snipes-Garner appeared on the news show, News Nation, with former CNN personality, Chris Cuomo, to discuss the recent activities related to Nichols.

After officials in Memphis released footage from the incident, Snipes-Garner stated she had an issue with the way the media and authorities handled the pending release of the video.

“The fact that we waited for this video to be released like it was an exclusive movie that needed to be premiered on a certain day, it really boils my blood. It’s just heart-wrenching,” she told Cuomo on the program.

She stated that it was a replay of what took place with her father almost nine years ago.

In 2014, Eric Garner was killed in Staten Island, NY after police officer Daniel Pantaleo placed him in an illegal chokehold. As he shouted, “I can’t breathe,” the police officers ignored his pleas and Garner died.

Snipes-Garner stated that the video of Nichols’ beating did not need to be handled in the way that it was.

“Tonight was a direct show of just how they do things. You held the video. Why? Why couldn’t the family get their closure at the moment that they needed it? It had to be controlled by this system. Like, we’re just gonna hold it and then we’re gonna bring it out with the charges. No, you held it like it was a premiere of a movie that needed to be watched by the world. A public lynching.”