Former AG Eric Holder Says Americans May End Up ‘Hitting The Streets’ If Trump Continues Defying Law

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder thinks the American people may have to hit the street if Trump continues to defy the law.

Trump continues to clash with federal courts over immigration concerns. As Trump violates judges’ demands on his handling of migrants, the issue may be beyond either party’s control.

Holder made his own call-to-action to Americans amid the latest news that Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, claimed that the White House is ‘looking’ to suspend habeas corpus. Habeas corpus is a constitutional right for migrants to challenge the legality of their detention in court.

“It’s all about intimidation,” said Holder while appearing on MSNBC‘s The Weekend. “I don’t think there are the necessary conditions to have that happen.”

Holder noted that the suspension of habeas corpus has happened four times since the Constitution’s ratification. To do so now would require a more actionable reason, like an invasion as written in the actual document.

“The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it,” details Article 1, section 9 of the U.S. Constitution.

Holder called Miller a “zealot” before emphasizing the roles lawyers must play as the president challenges the Supreme Court’s authority.

“I think its extremely important that all lawyers, especially those that are in positions of power, speak out for the rule of law. That is the foundation for everything that makes this nation exceptional,” remarked the attorney.

However, Holder believes that lawyers and everyday Americans must stand up on behalf of the American judicial system.

“That’s the nightmare scenario,” said Holder when asked about Trump possibly defying a Supreme Court ruling. “I hope the courts would use all the power that they have… But at the end of the day, it may come down to the American people hitting the streets.”

He added, “The American people are the ultimate backstop against an executive branch that is not following the rules.”

While Trump continues to test the waters in his power over the judicial branch, his officials have already disregarded their opinion.

“The courts aren’t just at war with the executive branch, the courts are at war, these radical rogue judges, with the legislative branch as well,” Miller said, according to CNBC.

Trump’s decision on whether to attempt suspend habeas corpus remains in limbo as tensions between all three branches heat up.

Miller added, “So all of that will inform the choices the president ultimately makes.”

