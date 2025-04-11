Politics by Mitti Hicks House Republicans Approve Bill Aimed To Restrict Power Of Federal Judges House Republicans passed legislation to prevent federal judges from halting President Donald Trump’s executive orders







House Republicans are growing frustrated with federal district judges issuing nationwide injunctions, so they pass a bill to restrict their power and prevent them from halting President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

The bill, “The No Rogue Ruling Act,” passed 219 to 213, mostly along party lines, according to the New York Times. It would restrict federal judges from issuing opinions and directives with immediate national consequences. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), introduced the bill. House Republicans argue that the federal judiciary is unfairly targeting Trump and his policies.

The bill goes further by creating a new process allowing a random three-judge panel to review multi-state cases against the president.

Speaking on the House floor Wednesday, Issa said the Supreme Court “must reach a majority in order to make something the law of the land, and yet a single district judge believes that they can make the law of the land.”

House Republicans’ latest move comes a back-and-forth between the Trump administration, district judges, and, at times, the Supreme Court.

A report from Congress shows that federal judges have issued at least 17 injunctions from Jan. 20, 2025, through March 27, 2025. However, the report notes that providing a single definitive count of nationwide injunctions is impossible.

In a recent decision, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg temporarily halted the Trump administration’s orders to deport migrants under the Alien Enemies Act. The U.S. Supreme Court stepped in on April 7, and overruled Boasberg’s injunction, allowing the administration to continue deportations of certain immigrants.

The Supreme Court also temporarily overruled the 4th U.S. District Court of Appeals ruling that the Maryland man who was accidentally deported to a high-security prison in El Salvador be returned to the country by 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Democrats argue there is no conspiracy against Trump and that the federal judges who have issued injunctions, appointed by both Democrats and Republicans, are simply doing their jobs.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where it will face an uphill battle. Seven Democrats would have to join Republicans. So far, similar bills have not been approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee, the New York Times points out.

RELATED CONTENT: New Texas Law Threatens Black Female Judges Running For Office