Child Actor In ‘Belly’ Is Trying To Get Life Together After Lengthy Prison Term

A social media post revealed that a former child actor, Eric Keith McNeil, who had a role in “Belly,” has not reaped the benefits of starring in the film. He has been in jail, is currently homeless, and is looking to get back on his feet at this point, willing to tell his story to children who can avoid his tragic past.

In a video clip posted to the social media account of Marcus J. Carothers, who identifies himself as a movie producer and owner of SPEAKTV Film Studios in Chicago, McNeil explains how his involvement in the movie industry and the absence of parental guidance led to his stint in prison. He was cast as a young “thug” on the streets and shared the screen with legendary Queens rapper and entrepreneur Nas, who had a starring role in “Belly,” a 1998 movie, alongside DMX.

Showing a clip from the movie, it seemed like life imitating art as he told Nas that he had shot someone on the roof. In the clip from the movie, he admits to shooting someone. In his discussion, he also says that he was arrested in the same building where the film was shot in 2004.

He did appear in another movie, “Black and White” (1999), according to McNeil, but a Hollywood career was not in the cards, as he was incarcerated a year later in 1999 and remained in prison until 2019.

“Literally from 1999 to 2019, I was incarcerated. And now I’m out, and I have no job, I’m homeless.”

He said that several family members passed away while he was locked up, and when he came out, he had no one to go to, which is why he is homeless. He says he’s been kicked out of four different shelters and rides the trains at night. Although he has tried to reach out to some of the men who worked on “Belly,” he has been unable to reach any of them, including Nas and Hype Williams, who directed the film.

“So now I’m in the street, and I try to reach out to Hype Williams, to Nas, to certain people, you know, in the industry, and it’s hard, you know?”

And although he has to steal at times (things like deodorant), due to his situation, he feels he may be better in jail, where he can have accommodations that elude him on the street.

“I think I lived better in prison than when I’m on the street, honestly.”

McNeil stated that he was glad to be recognized and hopes to get back on track. However, he also mentioned that he wants to talk to kids, in the hopes of reaching them, because no one, especially with no parents around, had done it for him.

“I would like to tell my story. I want to talk to kids… I was in “Belly” because I didn’t have parents. I was 12 years old, running around the streets.”

He said having access to money and the status of being in the movie, with no parental guidance, led him down this path he is on, but he is looking to do better.

