October 3, 2025
Maryland Residents Given Butterfly Icon To Alert First Responders To Invisible Disabilities
Maryland residents who live with non-apparent disabilities scan request a small butterfly icon on their state driver’s licenses or ID cards.
Maryland residents who live with non-apparent disabilities such as autism or intellectual disorders can now request a small butterfly icon on their state driver’s licenses or ID cards.
The change comes after the implementation of “Eric’s ID law,” which took effect on October 1. Eric’s ID Law is named after advocate Eric Carpenter-Grantham, a high-functioning autistic individual. The legislation requires the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) to offer a butterfly marker, according to a press release from the MVA. The marker signals to law enforcement or first responders that the person they are interacting with has an invisible disability. The marker can be received upon request without requiring medical paperwork. The symbol appears above the words “hidden disability” on qualifying cards.
The concept grew from personal experience. Eric and his mother, Linda Carpenter-Grantham, advocated for a designation they hoped would prevent misunderstandings during police interactions or other high-stress encounters. Both mother and son were concerned as conversations about police escalation and disability have become national topics.
In its first hours, dozens of Marylanders visited MVA offices to request the new butterfly-marked ID cards. Among them was Montgomery County 13-year-old Addison Jawando, who has an invisible disability, autism.
“It’s an exciting day. It’s been an honor to have a personal connection with my own daughter, who’s on the spectrum, and to be able to share this with her friends. It’s kind of a form of advocacy for her, too,” Jawando told Maryland Matters.
While Eric’s ID Law won’t guarantee de-escalation, officials say it provides an additional “information data point.” This data point will hopefully guide safer interactions.
