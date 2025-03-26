News by Sharelle Burt Disability Advocates Weigh In On Jasmine Crockett’s Viral ‘Governor Hot Wheels’ Remark The video of Crockett’s remarks went viral leading to major backlash from President Donald Trump and MAGA supporters.







A number of disability rights groups are speaking out about Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) “Governor Hot Wheels” comment toward Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s wheelchair.

The verdict, according to Politico: some are disappointed and some consider Crockett an ally.

“Governor Abbott sometimes has policies that are harmful to people with disabilities, and that’s terrible,” said Josie Byzek, senior communications and digital experience director at the United Spinal Association. “Representative Crockett has a history of protecting the programs and rights of people with disabilities, and that’s wonderful. At the same time, the stigma is real.”

At a speech for a Human Rights Campaign, Crockett teed off on Abbott. “Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there,” Crockett said. “Come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot ass mess, honey.”

Abbott was paralyzed after a tree fell on him while on a run over 40 years ago.

The comments went viral, causing major backlash from President Donald Trump and MAGA supporters. They also sparked moments of praise and remarks of hypocrisy, reminiscing on the days when Trump mocked a disabled journalist, former President Joe Biden, and more.

“If the Democrats want to be as inclusive as they claim they and ensure that people with disabilities are actually recognized as being welcome under their political umbrella, then you have to be thoughtful about your words,” author and disability rights advocate Emily Ladau told Politico. “And when Crockett made that joke, she was really punching down, and she knew that she would get a laugh.”

Following the backlash, Crockett defended herself on X, stating she wasn’t referring to Abbott’s condition but “the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition.”

“So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged,” Crockett said.

I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable.



Literally, the next line I said was that… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 25, 2025

But GOP lawmakers aren’t going for it. According to CNN, Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) announced plans to introduce a resolution to censure Crockett over her comments. If its goes through, Crockett will be the second Black lawmaker that Republicans tried to censure in March 2025 after Rep. Al Green (D-TX).

