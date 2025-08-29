Cam Newton Signs Multi-Year Deal With ESPN

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton got some more good news after the announcement that he will have his number retired, as ESPN agreed to a multi-year contract with the former Carolina Panthers player.

The former NFL MVP will expand his role on the flagship show, First Take. He will make an appearance on Aug. 28 during the First Take HBCU Tour, which will take place at Norfolk State University.

ESPN & former NFL MVP @CameronNewton have reached a new, multi-year agreement



Newton will have an expanded role on @FirstTake with @stephenasmith & @MollyQerim



He makes his return Thursday during First Take's HBCU Tour at @Norfolkstate



More: https://t.co/piNyMJNZju pic.twitter.com/XMhAIOppj8 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 27, 2025

“I am excited to be back with the First Take team and share my voice on all things sports,” Newton said in a written statement. “This is an incredible opportunity for me to connect with fans and bring my passion and knowledge to a show I’ve always admired.”

Newton will join the diverse personalities that include Stephen A. Smith, host Molly Qerim, and Sirius XM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.

“Cam Newton is a unique talent who is authentically himself, and that’s a key ingredient for success on First Take,” said David Roberts, executive vice president, executive editor, Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN. “Cam is also an ultimate team player. All of us at ESPN look forward to watching Cam create a strong connection with his teammates and our fans.”

The news comes a week after Auburn University announced that his college number will be retired during the upcoming football season.

Newton will have his number retired at Jordan-Hare Stadium during the Oct. 11 game against the University of Georgia. He will become the fourth Auburn Tigers player to be immortalized by the university. His No. 2 football jersey will join Pat Sullivan (No. 7), Bo Jackson (No. 34), and Terry Beasley (No. 88).

Newton’s collegiate career only lasted one season. He threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns and rushed for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns, also scoring a receiving touchdown. He was the first player in SEC (Southeastern Conference Football) history to pass for more than 2,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season.

