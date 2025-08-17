Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ESPN Pulls Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Documentary, Citing Creative Differences The docuseries was supposed to detail Kaepernick's journey of taking a knee during the national anthem at NFL games.







The story of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee for racial justice will not see the light on ESPN.

While ESPN Films had produced the docuseries of the NFL quarterback turned social justice advocate, the Spike Lee joint will no longer premiere on the sports network due to “creative difference.” ESPN confirmed the news to Reuters in a statement made Aug. 16.

“ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have collectively decided to no longer proceed with this project as a result of certain creative differences,” shared ESPN.

The docuseries first began production in 2022, with the promise of delivering a “full, first-person account” of Kaepernick’s story as well as interviews from fellow NFL players. While the docuseries’ level of completion remains unknown, ESPN did disclose the project was not “reaching finality.”

The network added, “Despite not reaching finality, we appreciate all the hard work and collaboration that went into this film.”

Kaepernick became a polarizing name in football when be began taking a knee during the national anthem at NFL games to protest systemic racism and police brutality in 2016. The docuseries was supposed to detail the now 37-year-old’s decision as well as subsequent backlash and support.

Lee also remained mum on the feature’s unfortunate update due to a non-disclosure agreement. A day before the formal announcement of docuseries’ scrapping, Lee told the news outlet of its shelving while on the red carpet for a fundraising event.

“It’s not coming out. That’s all I can say,” shared Lee, before adding, “I can’t. I signed a nondisclosure. I can’t talk about it.”

The canceled release comes amid prior reports by Puck News of production delays. The center of the drama reportedly happened between Lee and Kaepernick over the series’ direction.

Kaepernick played as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2016. However, he suffered a huge blow in his football career over alleged blackballing stemming from his public political stances. He settled with the league in 2019 over the collusion allegations, but was never drafted to another team.

Although the docuseries no longer has a home on ESPN, it may live on elsewhere. Further reports claimed that the network’s chairman would allow the film’s release to take place on another platform.

RELATED CONTENT: Colin Kaepernick’s Team Addresses “False Narratives”