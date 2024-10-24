Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ESPNW Announces Speakers For 2024 Women And Sports Summit The event will feature all-star women in sports business and media.







ESPNW, ESPN’s women-focused brand, has announced the speakers and agenda for its 2024 Women and Sports Summit.

The Ojai, California, event will take place from Oct. 28 to 30, featuring all-star women in sports and media. The Summit will also celebrate its 15th anniversary of advancing women in diverse industries. ESPNW recently unveiled its full slate of speakers to social media.

SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan will return to host the occasion, as the ESPN Press Room confirmed. Its keynote speakers include Willow Bay, Dean of USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and Owner of the Angel City Football Club, and Allyson Felix, 11-time Olympic Track and Field medalist and advocate. In her conversation about launching her women’s sports-focused management firm, Always Alpha, Felix will speak with ESPNW Podcast Host and World Cup Champion Julie Foudy.

Further events include a World-Class Athlete Panel comprised of Olympic Gold Medalist Kaleah Cooper and Olympian Clarissa Shields, speaking with 15-time World Champion Hannah Storm and 4-time WNBA All-Star Masai Russell. Moreover, presentations on how to better engage the growing female fanbase and women’s sports medicine are also scheduled.

Alongside Power Talks with diverse industry leaders and the introduction of Toyota’s Everyday Heroes Program, attendees can expect a musical performance by Brittany Howard. A mentorship program showcase will also take place in partnership with the U.S. Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program.

Esteemed women sports analysts, from Andraya Carter to Carolyn Peck, will also gather to look back at one of the WNBA’s most historic seasons. Through its immersive programming of panels, breakout sessions, and speakers, participants will engage in inspiring networking experiences to elevate women’s sports for future generations.

Attendees can take part in its festivities in person or virtually. While in-person registration remains invite-only, free virtual registration is available now.

