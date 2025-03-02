Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Teyana Taylor, Tyra Banks, Cynthia Erivo, And More Given Due Flowers At Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards The award show highlights Black women in entertainment.







The honorees at the 2025 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards are getting their praise for their monumental careers.

Teyana Taylor, Tyra Banks, and Cynthia Erivo, as well as Raamla Mohamed and Marla Gibbs, received the top honors at the Essence event. In the event’s 18th year, it continues to uplift and highlight Black women in entertainment. Now, at a time where diversity remains at risk, this celebration has taken an even greater importance for the Black community and Hollywood.

Hosted by “Cross” star Aldis Hodge, the recorded event took place in Los Angeles on Feb. 27. To introduce each honoree, another Black women remarked on their accomplishments within the industry, including Niecy-Nash Betts for Taylor and Keke Palmer for Erivo. Taylor began her acceptance speech with a prayer to God for getting her to this point.

“Heavenly Father God, I thank you for who you are,” began an emotional Taylor. “…Thank you for reminding me that your blessings, your love, your grace and your prick and your patience with me doesn’t come with conditions, because baby, I know I get on your nerves sometimes. And though I get on your nerves sometimes, at all times, you take your time with me.

She added, “Thank you for seeing me. Thank you for accepting me in every form I’ve come to you. Thank you for wiping every tear away when I thought the weight was punishment. Because you made it super clear, now, that the weight wasn’t punishment, it was just preparation for what was already written for my life.”

Palmer then applauded Erivo for the impact she has on fellow Black actresses like herself.

“This is why you’re one of my favorite actresses because I see me in you… I do want to be liked, but I’m nobody’s victim and I will never let anyone change the lightness in my step and the crack in my smile,” said Palmer to a teary-eyed Erivo. ” You possess and inject that fire into all your characters… The innocence that’s lost so early in womanhood or feeling invisible or just being the minority, we must always fight to protect that little person that knows they are more than what the world has told them they could be.”

Issa Rae also presented the award to Mohamed. Tichana Arnold spoke on Gibb’s influence, whose daughter, Angela, received the award on her behalf. As for Banks, she earned the inaugural Essence Luminary Spotlight. In her speech, she stated her commitment to creating new opportunities to showcase the lives and ambitions of Black women.

Black women across media and entertainment attended the Essence ceremony, such as Taraji. P Henson, Zoë Kravitz, Natasha Rothwell and Meagan Good. Political commentator Joy-Ann Reid also made a surprise appearance on stage. There, she highlighted the importance of maintaining diversity in all forms, but especially in storytelling. Reid recently garnered national attention after MSNBC axed her show, referring to the matter as a “break up.”

The full 2025 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards ceremony will premiere on Essence’s YouTube after its pre-show on March 3 at 7 P.M. ET.

