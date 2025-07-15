Lifestyle by Tierra smith Essence Festival Still Had Its Moments Despite Reported Hiccups Essence delivered on activations and moments that attendees indulged and enjoyed.







Essence Festival has served as a celebration of Black culture, creativity, and entrepreneurship for over 30 years. However, for 2025, the event sparked more critical conversations—both online and in person—than usual.

Attendees expressed concerns about disorganization, the reduced number of vendors, and technical issues with the festival’s mobile app. At the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which hosted free daytime events like the Food & Wine Festival, Film Festival, and Wellness House, participants noted a lighter atmosphere with fewer sponsors and giveaways.

Social media buzz centered around concerns about corporate sponsors, such as Target, and how the festival represented the broader African diaspora. Artists, including Muni Long and Stephanie Mills, criticized the logistical challenges, amplifying broader dissatisfaction.

Festival organizers acknowledged a decline in attendance and ticket sales compared to previous years and publicly apologized for poor communication.

Still, despite criticism, Essence Fest 2025, powered by Essence and other brands capitalizing on the annual event, delivered activations and moments that attendees enjoyed and indulged in.

Black-Owned Shopping



The SOKO MRKT and BEAUTYCON served as premier destinations to support Black-owned businesses across fashion, wellness, arts, and beauty. Standout brands such as SheaMoisture, IYS Beauty, and Yelle Skincare anchored the experiences.

It was refreshing to discover a plethora of new gems like Florae, The Krown Kollection, Alexis Gift Quilts, A Tribe Called Phresh, Waistbee, and other emerging brands.

Cruising Down Canal St.



Whether driving, hopping on a streetcar, or taking a stroll, Canal Street is a must-visit and major corridor of downtown New Orleans. As a trip sponsor, Infiniti provided exclusive rides throughout New Orleans in the luxe QX80 sports utility vehicle, a full-size vehicle equipped with a panoramic sunroof, massage chairs, heated and cooled seats, and an in-car cooler. With its presidential view and premium features, the QX80 ride down Canal St. was a stylish way to explore the culture, architecture, and Black-owned businesses that define New Orleans.

3. Stars Shone at the Superdome

The Caesars Superdome was lit from Friday, July 4, to Sunday, July 6, with a star-studded mix of musical eras where nostalgia met the modern.

On Friday, CoCo Jones wowed the audience with flawless vocals, solidifying her place as one of the hottest voices in R&B. GloRilla brought raw energy and Memphis grit, and the Isley Brothers reminded the crowd why they are timeless with smooth vocals, electrifying melodies, and stage presence.

Saturday night was a love letter to Philly soul. Jill Scott headlined with a powerful 3-part set that took us deep into her poetic catalog while honoring her hometown sisters, Patti LaBelle and Jazmine Sullivan.

In his farewell performance on Sunday, Master P proved why No Limit is iconic. P turned the Superdome into a NOLA takeover with hits like “Make ‘Em Say Uhh” and “Bounce Dat Azz.” he was joined on stage by Lil Romeo, Silk the Shocker, Dru Hill, Sisqó, Keri Hilson, and the No Limit Soldiers.

The night also featured a tribute to the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, curated by Adam Blackstone, which included performances by Yolanda Adams, Deborah Cox, Andra Day, Keke Palmer, India Shawn, Tamar Braxton, Brittney Spencer, and Chanté Moore. Jermaine Dupri also produced a Quincy Jones tribute, with performances from Xscape, Robin Thicke, Tyrese, MC Lyte, LL Cool J, Al B. Sure, The Pharcyde, Mobb Deep, and SWV.





4. Flavorful Foods



From street food to fine dining, New Orleans’ culinary scene never misses. There are Black-owned coffee shops to start your mornings with New Orleans-inspired drinks like Praline Au Lait, a latte with a house-made hazelnut praline syrup.

Daisy Dukes is a great spot for traditional po’boys, and Melba’s serves classic New Orleans dishes. Péché is known for fresh seafood; Commander’s Palace is a five-star fine-dining establishment; and any one of Larry Morrow’s restaurants is a good choice: Morrow’s, Sun Chong, or Monday. Morrow celebrated the grand opening of his latest cocktail bar, Spicy Mango.

RELATED CONTENT: Art As Healing: ‘Stories Of Us’ Centers Sculpture, Storytelling, And Collective Renewal