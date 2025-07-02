Culture by Kandiss Edwards NOLA Businesses Brace For Impact Of Lagging Essence Fest Ticket Sales The Essence Festival of Culture is not on track to hit its record 2024 levels of participation, but city tourism officials say that's OK.







The annual Essence Festival of Culture is set for another memorable stretch in New Orleans, but local business owners aren’t as excited. They say the turnout will be lower than in 2024.

Although the event has steadily grown over the years, 2025 has lagged, according to event partners. Hotels, which usually sell out for the event, are only 80% full. According to Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company, the official destination sales and marketing organization for the city’s tourism industry, that figure is still more than enough to generate good revenue.

“I think hotel occupancy is down slightly, compared to previous years, but we’re not concerned. We’re looking forward to a great weekend,” Schulz told Fox 8. “Especially for Fourth of July weekend. I think many cities would love to have an Essence Fest in their city.”

The owner of Biscuits and Buns, Austin Levy, said the expected revenue is needed to compensate for the slower seasons.

The Fourth of July weekend is typically a major economic boost for New Orleans. In 2024, the city’s economy saw $346.3 million, according to the Economic Impact Report. Over $100 million was distributed to local workers involved in the event. The total exceeded previous years by $30 million.

As in years past, attendees can look forward to multiple pop-up shops, street vendors, Jazz in the streets, and concerts at the Little Caesars Dome.

For those who attend, Essence Fest will be a bittersweet treat. Percy “Master P” Miller, a New Orleans legend, takes the stage at the event for the final time in his illustrious career.

As always, the musical lineup at Essence Fest will be a diverse representation of Black culture.

Reggae artist Buju Banton will hit the stage along with R&B acts Babyface, Dru Hill, The Isley Brothers, Donnell Jones, and Summer Walker. Singer Jill Scott is presenting Jill Scott and Friends, a curated collection of excellence featuring Patti LaBelle and Jazmine Sullivan.

Essence Fest will take place July 4 to 6.

