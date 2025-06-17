Michael Vick’s Hiring As Norfolk State Football Coach Raises Ticket Prices For Upcoming Season

According to HBCU Gameday, after the school announced the hiring of the NFL legend, the price for general admission season tickets rose from $110 in 2024 to a reported $200 for the 2025 season. However, in April, when Norfolk State announced the upcoming schedule for the season, it stated it was due, in part, to the House vs. NCAA settlement. The school has decided to opt into the NCAA revenue-sharing plan going forward, which will allocate more money to student-athletes through the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) initiative.

The wait is over 👿 Our 2025 schedule is here! 📝 https://t.co/iKRSMDRQeR#GoldStandard🔰 pic.twitter.com/pRRkuWLWYT — Norfolk State Football 🔰 (@NorfolkStateFB) April 1, 2025

“Our decision to join the NCAA’s revenue-sharing plan emphasizes Norfolk State’s unwavering commitment to our student athletes,” NSU Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb said in a written statement. “This choice to opt into the principles of the House Settlement underscores our dedication to advancing our athletics department as we prepare for a new era in collegiate athletics. As we join other institutions in adopting this evolving revenue-sharing model, we remain committed to navigating this journey for the benefit of our student-athletes. We are resolute in our goal to not only stay competitive but also achieve championship success.”

“NSU is fortunate to have true Spartan fans, and for the first time ever, their purchase of a season ticket will benefit the NSU Athletic Department while providing direct financial support to our student athletes.”

The NSU Spartans will host the following five opponents at William “Dick” Price Stadium during the 2025 season: Towson (Aug. 28), Virginia State (Sept. 6), Sacred Heart (Sept. 20), South Carolina State (Oct. 25), and Morgan State (Nov. 15).

Season tickets are available for purchase online or in person at the NSU Ticket Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Students from the school will be admitted free of charge with a valid student ID, as well as children under the age of six.

