BE Global by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ethiopian Fashion Creator Goes Viral For Turning Disposable Materials Into Statement Looks Kalu Putik is equalizing the playing field of high fashion.







An Ethiopian fashion creator is turning found resources into statement pieces.

Known on the internet as as kaluputics, Kalu Putik is showing that anything can become a fashionable look. He has gained traction on social media for his unique approach to fashion that thrives off innovation and resourcefulness.

With over 562,000 followers on Instagram alone and 703,000 followers on TikTok, Putik is proving the impossible with fashion. Standing in front of a wall with makeshift shoe stands, he has taken materials found across his home area to create looks that showcase his creativity as an emerging visionary. Now, fashion enthusiasts have applauded his skill and eye for turning disposable materials into distinct outfits.

Putik now has a wide-ranging list of admirers, including A-listers like Sza, who have marveled at his unique designs with refurbished fabrics and other materials. Others also hinted at established fashion houses possibly biting off Putik’s aesthetic.

“Balenciaga in the lab as we speak,” shared one commenter.

Another emphasized, “So the fact he has vision is genius. All he needs is proper tools and environment and he definitely has the makings of a designer.”

According to LinkedIn, the emerging designer is based in Addis Ababa, the capital city in Ethiopia. The LinkedIn user, Jolyon Varley, praised Putik’s ability to transform leftover materials for a fashionable purpose.

“All using locally sourced materials and everyday objects to create his looks,” wrote Varley. “No expensive tools. Just an insane eye for creativity and whatever he can find around him.”

Varley also noted how bigger fashion brands have taken notice of social media users that rely on less on money and fame, but a desire to create, to become new trendsetters. While this Ethiopian fashion creator leads the way for new-age designs, the fashion industry has more eyes on him as he curates bold new looks.

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