Fashion & Beauty by Janee Bolden Grace Ladoja Makes History With Nike Air Max Design Rooted In African Culture The Our Homecoming founder becomes the first African woman to design a Nike sneaker, bringing Lagos and the diaspora to the global stage.







Grace Ladoja has spent years building bridges between Africa and the diaspora. Now, she’s turning that vision into something you can wear.

The cultural entrepreneur and founder of the Our Homecoming Festival has partnered with Nike to design a new Air Max Plus sneaker—marking the first time an African woman has designed a shoe for the global brand.

The collaboration, created under the Our Homecoming banner, is bigger than a fashion moment. Ladoja’s offering, combined with its historical impact, represents a true cultural statement.

With an intentional approach to the design, Ladoja’s offering arrives in two colorways: “Pan-African,” featuring a black base with red, green, and white accents, and “African Sunrise,” a bold orange gradient inspired by the glow of West African mornings. Both versions include symbolic detailing, from detachable charms like the Nigerian eagle and cowrie shell to maps of Africa, grounding the shoe in heritage and identity.

For Ladoja, the Air Max Plus is a silhouette that’s particularly personal to her lived experience.

“I saved up my bus fare to buy the shoe when I was young,” Ladoja said in an interview with Hypebae, which revealed her connection to both the style and sneaker culture. “I walked to school for 60 days to buy this shoe, so it feels really special to have it be the first thing I’ve worked on with Nike.”

The design also communicates volumes about Ladoja’s dual British-Nigerian heritage.

“That shoe is about being from two places at the same time, thinking about where home is,” Ladoja told Business of Fashion. Home for me is London. But the fabrication of the shoe is really Lagos. It’s really Africa.”

The mesh used for the shoe is based on the African sponge, while Ladoja’s model also incorporates a waterproof toe for functionality, adjustments she says she made with Lagos in mind. The shoelaces are a callback to Ladoja’s upbringing in London, where lace style often reflected where you were from.

That full-circle moment mirrors the trajectory of her career. Born in the U.K. to Nigerian parents, Ladoja has become one of the most influential cultural curators shaping the global perception of African creativity. Through Our Homecoming, the Lagos-based festival she launched in 2018, she has created a platform that brings together music, fashion, art, and sport, attracting talent and audiences from across the diaspora.

The Nike collaboration builds on that foundation, translating the spirit of Homecoming into a global product. It also reflects a broader shift in how brands engage with culture, moving from inspiration to collaboration, and from collaboration to authorship.

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