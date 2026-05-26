News by Kandiss Edwards New Study Reveals Ethnic Studies Improves Academic Outcomes For Students The researchers found that enrolling in even a single ethnic studies course resulted in measurable improvements across several key academic metrics.







A study published April 28 in the American Educational Research Journal has provided evidence that ethnic studies curricula significantly improve academic outcomes for high school students.

The curriculum is most beneficial for students from Black and Latino communities. The study, titled “Cultural Relevance at Scale: The Effects of an Ethnic Studies Expansion on Academic Outcomes,” was led by Sade Bonilla of the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education. Unlike previous research that focused on small pilot programs, Bonnila’s analysis examined more than a decade of data from the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD). The study followed over 24,000 students from middle school through graduation.

The researchers found that enrolling in even a single ethnic studies course resulted in measurable improvements across several key academic metrics.

GPA Increase: Students saw their overall grade point average increase by an average of 0.17 points. Enrollment led to a 5.6-percentage-point reduction in the likelihood of failing a course—representing a 27% overall decrease in failure rates. There was a 15% increase in the number of students meeting the 3.0 GPA threshold required for admission into the University of California (UC) system.

Engagement Across Subjects: Surprisingly, the strongest academic gains were observed in math and science, suggesting that the sense of belonging fostered in ethnic studies translates to higher engagement in all core subjects.

While the study noted positive effects for students of all backgrounds, the impact was “particularly strong” for specific demographics that have historically been underserved by traditional curricula.

The success of the “San Francisco Model” comes at a critical time as educators confront a persistent literacy crisis among Black youth. According to 2024–2025 data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), national reading scores for Black students have reached a historic low, with only 17% of Black fourth-graders performing at or above the “Proficient” level. Researchers suggest that the academic gains observed in ethnic studies courses could serve as a blueprint for reversing these trends.

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