News by Kandiss Edwards Some Gen Z Students Can Barely Read A Sentence, But Kai Cenat Refuses To Be Left Behind The streamer, who started a daily reading routine, said he wanted to express himself better.







Popular Gen-Z streamer Kai Cenat recently spoke about his desire to grow in regards to literacy at a time when new reports show his generation is falling behind.

Cenat announced to his millions of followers that he has begun a daily reading routine to improve his speaking and overall literacy skills.

The streamer said he wanted to express himself better and wants to provde to his fans that he is dedicated to the work. While reading aloud online, Cenat allowed fans to observe him struggle with and look up words such as “spontaneity” and “dichotomy.”

While Cenat is advocating for himself and his intellectual growth, many Gen Z students are falling behind in higher education.

College educators said they are adapting their teaching methods as many Gen Z students lack proper reading comprehension, according to Fortune. The younger generation is entering campuses with weaker reading skills than previous generations. Professors contend that inadequate literacy is proving detrimental to students’ critical thinking and academic performance.

Kai Cenat kept having to look up what certain words meant during his reading journey to become a better speaker 😭 pic.twitter.com/Pqr5im8u36 — yoxic (@yoxics) January 14, 2026

Professors reported that a noticeable number of incoming students struggle with basic comprehension, sometimes finding it difficult to read a single sentence or engage deeply with complex texts.

Nearly half of all Americans did not read a single book in 2025. Reading habits have declined about 40 percent over the last decade. Fortune reports. Gen Z adults aged 18 to 29 read an average of just 5.8 books in 2025.

Some professors told Fortune that traditional approaches to reading assignments may no longer meet students where they are.

Jessica Hooten Wilson, a humanities professor, said she now reads passages aloud during class and discusses lines of text in depth to help students build foundational reading and analytical skills.

The goal, she said, is to help students develop confidence and the ability to think independently after graduation.

Educators are not only modifying instruction but also encouraging students to engage with texts in more interactive ways. Cenat’s willingness to learn and struggle is a selfless act, one that many of his Gen-Z counterparts can learn from.

RELATED CONTENT: Kai Cenat Teases His Streamer University, But Some Influencers Warn Of The Downside Of Content Creation