Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Eve Reveals Her ‘Stupid’ Insecurities Over Nicki Minaj’s Rise In The Music Industry '...It has nothing to do with her. It was all these things coming from the industry, I think, also had a lot to do with it, of being the one female."







In her new memoir, Eve admitted she sought therapy to combat the “stupid” and “dumb” insecurities she felt when Nicki Minaj experienced her rise in hip-hop.

The Grammy-winning rapper and Who’s That Girl author appeared on CNN Sept. 21, where she described what felt around the time Minaj was added to the Barbershop franchise alongside her.

“No matter what industry you are in, if you have been at a place in your life or your career where you may have been that one, that person, that thing, and someone comes in and it’s, of course, you were human,” the rapper shared in a clip captured by The Shade Room. “Of course, you feel insecure, of course, you feel protective, of course, you feel, ‘Wow, do I still belong here? What is going on?'”

Eve explained how she put her ego aside and include the revelation in her new memoir.

“I felt like it was important for me to write because it also talks about a time in my life where I wasn’t going to those tools of drinking and doing other things to help me cope with my anxieties,” she shared.

“I had to go to other modalities like therapy. Yeah, and then, as people will read, it all was my stuff; it has nothing to do with her. It was all these things coming from the industry, I think, also had a lot to do with it, of being the one female.”

The “Blow Your Mind” rapper continued.

“I was even thinking, I guess I was thinking, excuse me, I guess I was holding onto that, thinking like, well, how can she be here and how can I be here, which is stupid, which is so dumb,” Eve said. “Yeah, it was. We questioned putting that in there, but I’m glad I did.”

Eve said she and Minaj got along fine on set,” but that women often “project their own insecurities onto other women.”

“It happened at the start of my career and continued in waves as my fame grew,” she said. “I wasn’t going to be that woman to someone else, but in order to do that, I had to physically and mentally prepare myself…”

Nicki Minaj responded to Eve’s admission Sept. 22 with a heartfelt open letter posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Dear Eve,



The various things you’ve shared recently, are groundbreaking (in my opinion) for so many reasons.



First, thank you.



The level of grace;

the level of emotional & spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable & transparent is a sign of TRUE peace, happiness,… https://t.co/RDpvcye7lA — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 23, 2024

“Dear Eve, The various things you’ve shared recently are groundbreaking (in my opinion) for so many reasons,” Minaj wrote in part.

“First, thank you. The level of grace, the level of emotional & spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable & transparent is a sign of TRUE peace, happiness, fulfillment, & mastery of self. Self-reflection @ its height. I always say that I think accountability is the sexiest trait a person can have.”

RELATED CONTENT: Nicki Minaj Shades Atlantic Records Layoffs, Say ‘UPS Is Hiring’