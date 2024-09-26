Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen Rapper Eve Sells Publishing Rights In Reported 8-Figure Deal The rapper's deal with Iconoclast is reportedly worth between $25 and $50 million.







Grammy-winning rapper Eve is making money moves.

Music management company Iconoclast announced that it has acquired the publishing rights of the Grammy winner’s music catalog, Music Business Worldwide reports. Sources told the outlet that the deal is between $25 million and $50 million.

Eve Jeffers made her musical debut in 1999 with the album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady. The album sold over 2 million copies and was certified Double Double Platinum.

Her second album, Scorpion, debuted at number four on the U.S. Billboard 200 and produced hits such as “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” a duet with Gwen Stefani. The summer anthem reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 2001, and earned Eve the first Best Rap/Song Collaboration Grammy.

Eve has also collaborated with artists such as The Roots, Jill Scott, Alicia Keys and Shaggy. In 1999, she was featured on Missy Elliott’s “Hot Boyz,” which peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The emcee has worked with A-list producers such as Dr. Dre, Irv Gotti, Pharrell and Swizz Beats, who produced the hit song “Tambourine.”

Iconoclast founder Olivier Chastan called the DMX protege an “inspiration” for other female rappers.

“We are honored to help preserve and elevate her incredible legacy, ensuring that her influence continues to inspire future generations of artists and fans alike,” Chastan told Music Business World.

The rapper-turned-actress has starred in films such as The Woodsman, Animal, and Barbershop. In 2003, she starred in the sitcom, Eve, which aired on the UPN.

In 2021, she co-starred in the musical drama series, Queens, on ABC, which was canceled after one season. She also co-hosted the CBS daytime series, The Talk, for four seasons, earning her two Daytime Emmy nominations.

The multi-hyphenate mother is currently on tour promoting her new memoir, Who’s That Girl, which was released on September 17.