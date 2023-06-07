Yamiche Alcindor Births A Baby Boy After Successful IVF Journey

Everything is “irie” for this NBC News Washington correspondent.

Yamiche Alcindor and husband, Nathaniel Cline, welcomed their newborn son, Yrie Myles Alcindor Cline on May 30, The Hill reported.

Alcindor and her husband shared a written statement to TODAY, “We are overjoyed and feel incredibly blessed that our son has arrived…While the journey to get to this moment was tough, it was well worth it as our hearts are full with happiness and love.”

Yrie is pronounced ‘i-ree’ according to a tweet. The Jamaican term means “vibes are good & everything is well.”

From the outside looking in, it may seem like all went well for the journalist on her journey to pregnancy. However, Alcindor revealed that she struggled to conceive and carried a sense of shame.

She said in an essay for TODAY, “It is the most incredible, exciting, life affirming thing for me to have a baby on the way, especially because it comes after years of disappointment, ugly crying and carrying around a deep sense of shame that my body couldn’t do what everyone else’s body seemed to do so easily.”

The 36-year-old mother was not alone in her struggle to get pregnant. A study published in the Journal of Women’s Health found that in 2014 around 12% of women in the United States shared Alcindor’s experience and had difficulty getting or staying pregnant. Among this percentage of women aged 15-44, Black non-Hispanic women were “80% more likely to report infertility, but 20% less likely to receive infertility services than their white counterparts,” according to the study.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that one in five women (19%) in the United States cannot get pregnant after trying for one year. The data is based on married women from 15 years old to 49 years old who have never given birth.

The health of the mother and baby is important. Black women face health inequities while giving birth, as previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE. Alcindor has been extremely transparent in her journey to motherhood and we’re glad that she shared her journey to provide hope and support for others.