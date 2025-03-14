News by Sharelle Burt Man’s Sister Claims ‘Evil Presence’ Caused Chaotic Scene On American Airlines Flight Delange Augustin, 31, told his sister that 'Satan’s disciple(s) had followed them onto the plane and the legion did not want the Augustins to make it to Haiti.'







Passengers on American Airlines Flight 4162 from Savannah to Miami witnessed a chaotic scene when a man attacked a flight attendant, claiming he felt an “evil presence,” the New York Daily News reports.

Delange Augustin was arrested Mar. 10 after a mid-air outburst caused the aircraft to return to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport’s tarmac shortly after takeoff.

Witnesses said Augustin started yelling and shaking in his seat. When a flight attendant came over to check on him, he kicked the crew member across the aisle. Witnesses said crew members initially thought he was having a seizure but was having a spiritual battle, turning to his sister, Medjina, saying, “Satan’s disciple(s) had followed them onto the plane, and the legion did not want the Augustins to make it to Haiti.”

CRAZY: American Airlines passenger starts throwing punches at flight attendants after claiming he was followed by demons onto the flight. pic.twitter.com/Tfq3wet5QK — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 13, 2025

The scene continued when Augustin swallowed rosary beads, which his sister called “a weapon of strength in the spiritual warfare,” when first responders took him to the hospital. Eventually, he was arrested and taken to a jail in Savannah, where he was charged with felony property damage, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor obstruction of police.

Medjina told the FBI they were fleeing “religious attacks of a spiritual nature” in addition to stating she “had never experienced as much darkness as was on the plane that evening.”

According to the New York Times, only eight passengers were on the aircraft, operated by Envoy Air, at the time of the incident. No one was seriously injured. In a statement, American Airlines thanked the passengers for their patience and the crew members for their professionalism.

In the affidavit filed in the United States District Court in Chatham County, special FBI agent Savannah Solomon said, “Augustin’s choices appeared purposeful, though difficult to describe.”

Following the in-flight turbulence, the flight eventually took off and arrived close to three hours after its original arrival time in Miami. The ordeal took place just days before another American Airlines plane was seen with heavy smoke coming out of the aircraft with several passengers standing on the wing.

RELATED CONTENT: Lawsuit: American Airlines Accused A Black Passenger Of Trafficking His White Wife