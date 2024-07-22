News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ex-Bodyguard For New Orleans Mayor Indicted For Wire Fraud Jeffrey Vappie was accused of conducting a payroll fraud scheme to continue his alleged romantic relationship with the mayor.









Jeffrey Vappie, a former police officer who served as a bodyguard for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, has been indicted for wire fraud. Accusations against Vappie have sparked investigations into his alleged romantic relationship with Cantrell.

Vappie was charged with seven counts of wire fraud and one count of lying to investigators by a federal grand jury on July 19. In the 19-page document on the indictment, which references Cantrell as “Public Official 1,” prosecutors claimed that Vappie attempted to hide the nature of his relationship with Cantrell in a payroll fraud scheme.

“Vappie submitted and certified timecards to NOPD for periods he falsely claimed to have worked on duty…when, in fact, Vappie was engaged in personal, recreational activities unrelated to his work duties, including a personal and romantic relationship with Public Official 1,” detailed the legal filing, as reported by Nola.com.

Allegedly, Vappie wrongly received $7,177 across paychecks from August 2022 to April 2024. Prosecutors claim the hours “worked” were spent indulging in his romantic relationship with the mayor. Vappie was additionally charged for repeatedly denying the affair to federal agents.

The document further exposed details of their attempts to hide the affair. Included were Google searches of mayors dating their security, as well as Whitney Houston’s 1992 film, The Bodyguard. Texts, voice and WhatsApp messages were also listed as indicators of their relationship.

In light of the indictment, Leatrice Dupre, a spokesperson for Cantrell, released a brief statement on the matter.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and out of respect for the integrity of the process, we will withhold any comments at this time,” explained Dupre.

The indictment closes an expansive investigation prompted by the FBI. The case gained significant traction after local news outlet Fox 8 received a subpoena for its reports in June. Vappie retired from the New Orleans police department as the allegations surrounded him.

Additional complaints emerged in the spring as new photographs of Vappie and Cantrell dining throughout New Orleans emerged. The investigation also coincided with the FBI’s investigation into the mayor for unlawful dealings with campaign donors.

Cantrell has yet to be charged for her involvement in the Vappie investigation. However, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Coman believes the prosecution will target her next.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office, particularly these prosecutors, would not gratuitously include items or references regarding Public Official 1 if those actions were not being heavily scrutinized by them,” Coman explained. “That suggests this could lead to criminal action against Public Official 1.”

Vappie’s arraignment is set for July 31.

