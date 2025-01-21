News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ex-Georgia Prosector To Stand Trial For Allegedly Hindering Investigation Into Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Johnson has been accused of hindering the investigation and trying to prevent the McMichaels arrest.







A former Georgia prosecutor accused of hindering the Ahmaud Arbery case will now face trial for her alleged misconduct.

Previously, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson reportedly used her leverage to prevent one of the men involved in Arbery’s killing from getting arrested. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was out jogging in the coastal Georgia neighborhood of Satilla Shores when three white men pursued and fatally shot him after mistaking him for a burglar.

Father-son duo Gregory and Travis McMichael, as well as their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Neither of the McMichaels received the possibility of parole while also getting an additional 20 years.

Arbery’s case made national headlines, and Johnson’s alleged involvement in delaying the arrest of the McMichaels also attracted attention. The elder McMichael was a former police officer who worked directly under Johnson as an investigator.

Now, state prosecutors want to hold Johnson accountable for her alleged role in hindering the case, according to NPR. Arbery’s father, Marcus, emphasized how Johnson’s “hurtful” actions could have prevented his late son from receiving justice.

“We put our lives in their hands,” said the frustrated parent. “You get a powerful spot like that and don’t do the job? It’s hurtful.”

With this new trial regarding Arbery’s case, the father says it is for “100% justice for Ahmaud.” However, Johnson has consistently denied any wrongdoing on her part.

Despite this, state prosecutors have provided evidence of call logs between McMichael and Johnson after Arbery’s fatal shooting; some were made merely days after the murder. Johnson will also face questions on whether she followed protocol. Johnson reportedly asked a district attorney in a nearby jurisdiction to aid in the case. However, she made the call before notifying the attorney general’s office.

Community outrage and advocacy played a major role in the progression of Arbery’s trial. The public release of video footage on Arbery’s chase and killing also prompted statewide officials to take over.

Now, the community and Arbery’s supporters are keeping an eye on Johnson’s trial. They hope the matter will result in additional justice for all the controversies surrounding his death and its aftermath. Additionally, they hope it will shed light on how prosecutors could perpetuate the systemic injustices that led to the preventable deaths of Arbery and others.

“We want better systems; we want better outcomes,” says Elijah Bobby Henderson, co-founder of A Better Glynn, a civic engagement coalition created due to Arbery’s murder. “Make improvements to the systems that had failed on that day and that have historically failed in Glynn County.”

Jury selection for Johnson’s trial will begin on Jan. 27.

