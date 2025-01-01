News by Mitti Hicks Brooklyn Man Charged With Stabbing Ex-Wife To Death, Wounding Their Child According to police, Lewis Gordon has no prior arrests.







A 45-year-old Brooklyn man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his ex-wife to death during a fight on Sunday, Dec. 23.

While police haven’t confirmed a motive, the couple’s teen child told the New York Daily News that Lewis Gordon attacked Antoinette-Steward-Gordon after seeing a hickey on her neck.

According to a DCI Spokesperson for the New York Police Department, police responded to a 911 call just before 10 p.m. on 900-black of East 81 Street for a reported stabbing.

Officers found a 47-year-old woman with stab wounds to her neck and abdomen. In addition, the couple’s 15-year-old son had his hand slashed after reportedly trying to defend his mother, according to the New York Post.

A DCI spokesperson told BLACK ENTERPRISE that EMS transported both victims to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where the woman died. The 15-year-old does not have life-threatening injuries.

Gordon was arrested the next day and charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon that he used in the stabbing.

Domestic Violence Overview

Every year, more than 12 million women and men are victims of domestic violence ranging from physical violence, stalking, dating abuse, or rape, according to the Law Office of Louis J. Goodman.

“About 29% of women and 10% of men in the U.S. have experienced rape, physical violence, or stalking by a partner,” according to the law firm

From 2010 through 2022, there were more than 793 domestic violence homicide incidents involving 854 victims in New York City. These victims accounted for nearly 17% of the city’s 5,125 homicides.

In 2023, more than 102,000 domestic violence complaints were filed with the NYPD, up from 87,000 in 2019.

