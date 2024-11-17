News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 20-Year-Old Male Model Charged With Stabbing Man In New York City Apartment Lobby Saxon now faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.







A 20-year-old male model has been charged for allegedly stabbing a man at an apartment lobby in New York City.

According to Fox News Digital, authorities arrested Dynus Saxon on Nov. 15 for his alleged involvement in the killing of Kadeem Grant. The 35-year-old died on Nov. 10, found stabbed to death in the middle of a Mott Haven apartment building lobby.

“[P]olice responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed inside of 384 Grand Concourse, within the confines of the 40 Precinct,” said the NYPD in a statement. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 35-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.”

For his accused crime, Saxon now faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Residents of the building also told the news outlet details of the scene.

“I heard that there was, like, tons of blood in the lobby,” explained one woman, whose brother took photos of the crime scene. “The guy that my brother showed me, he looked very bloody, like he was in his underwear or something. …He looked super bloody.

She added, “He was like just laying on the ground, handcuffed behind his back, cops everywhere. He was like in his drawers, bloody, bloody hands, bloody on his thigh. Crazy.”

At his arraignment, Saxon also had a bandage covering his right hand. He allegedly got injured while committing the crime.

While held without bail, Saxon will remain detained until his Dec. 3 court date. Moreover, a motive for the stabbing has yet to be revealed.

Before his arrest, Saxon worked as a model, previously represented by ONE Management. However, the agency announced that they cut ties with Saxon after the news outlet asked of his status with the company.

“We once represented him,” explained a spokesperson. “However, we do not currently represent Dynus, and he is not currently associated with ONE.”

