Business by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ex-Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer Joins Board Of Directors At Black Economic Alliance Rosalind "Roz" Brewer is now part of the Board of Directors for the Black Economic Alliance, where she will help promote financial advancement in the Black community.









Rosalind “Roz” Brewer steps into her latest role in the Board of Directors for the Black Economic Alliance (BEA).

The organization promotes financial advancement in the Black community, as detailed on its website. Brewer confirmed her addition to the board in a statement.

“BEA has a uniquely powerful mandate to expand Black economic power and prosperity,” said Brewer in the press release. “From my leadership experiences spanning HBCU campuses to the boardrooms of corporate America, I understand first-hand the inextricable link between Black economic advancement and the growth of the entire American economy. I am honored and excited to work with BEA’s Board and leadership and lend my expertise to BEA’s next phase of impact.”

However, the news follows her recent departure from as CEO for Walgreens Boots Alliance in September 2023. Despite leaving Walgreens, where she became third Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company, Brewer has substantial business experience.

Her background not only includes Chief Operating Officer at Starbucks Coffee Company but extends to leadership positions for Walmart. While at the world’s largest coffee chain, she helped implement racial bias training for over 8,000 store locations.

Furthermore, Brewer’s history in the C-suite and work toward breaking racial barriers in business aligns with BEA’s mission and values. The organization’s CEO, Samantha Tweedy, expressed her own excitement for the decorated leader to aid in their progress.

“Roz has spent her trailblazing career breaking down barriers to Black economic advancement,” shared Tweedy. “She has championed BEA’s priorities of advancing Black work, wages, and wealth at some of the world’s most influential companies, and I look forward to her vision and expertise accelerating BEA’s efforts and impact.”

Brewer is already on other boards, including United Airlines and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture. With this new role, she will lend her expertise as BEA continues to foster unity among Black business leaders.

