Ex-Wife Of William Barber Claims NC Civil Rights Leader Used Nonprofit Funds To Pay Alimony







The ex-wife of Bishop William J. Barber II has accused the civil rights leader, known widely in North Carolina and across the United States, of misusing funds from his racial justice nonprofit to make alimony payments.

Rebecca Barber stated the allegations in court documents recently in Durham County. She suggested that Barber’s control of nonprofit, Repairers of the Breach, helped him to pull the money.

“[Barber] maintains de facto control over the financial accounts associated with Repairers of the Breach, Inc., thereby suggesting that Repairers of the Breach, Inc., is being used as an instrumentality of [William Barber’s] personal financial affairs,” detailed the legal filing according to WRAL. “Repairers of the Breach, Inc., is functionally an alter ego of [William Barber] and may possess or control assets that are marital in nature or otherwise relevant to this Court’s equitable distribution determination.”

The estranged couple have engaged in ongoing divorce proceedings after officially ending their relationship last November. The at-odds duo continue to legally battle over dividing assets acquired in the marriage, including their property and alimony payments. They tried to resolve these matters during a mediation in April, but the talks failed.

The leader of the Greensboro-based organization called the woman’s claims “baseless.” Barber has also denied the misuse of funds, as stated by the community leader’s lawyer.

“Reverend Barber categorically denies [the allegations],” explained Barber’s attorney, Tamela Wallace. “We believe the claims were filed for the sole purpose of gaining a tactical advantage in his pending property division litigation with his former spouse. We look forward to having these false allegations addressed in the proper forum, which is the court of law.”

Now, the former Mrs. Barber has made damaging claims against her ex-husband’s integrity with this accusation. The former North Carolina NAACP leader garnered fame by establishing the state’s “Moral Mondays” movement, becoming an advocate for racial equity in the U.S. Barber also delivered the prayer service at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration in January 2021.

Furthermore, the divorcée claims that the millions of dollars reported in the nonprofit’s earnings warrant discussion in their divorce settlement. She also proclaimed that the organization funnels Barber money to cover his expenses. The organization also dismissed these assertions.

“The governing board of Repairers of the Breach is aware of baseless accusations against our organization in a civil property dispute between our president, William J. Barber II, and his former spouse. We have the greatest confidence in Rev. Barber and our organization. We trust the court to quickly resolve this issue and have no further comment.”

Repairers of the Breach reportedly had $8.3 million in bank accounts in 2023, its last tax filing year reported. Barber’s ex-wife claims that the group’s funds have entangled with the marital couple’s personal accounts and that they are part of their marital assets. Her legal team now asks for a thorough examination of these funds for a potential portion granted to the woman.



