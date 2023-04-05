EXCLUSIVE: Quavo Says ‘Praise This’ Film Packs A ‘Good Message If You Believe in God’

Quavo is expanding his growth as an actor with his latest role in Will Packer’s Praise This and spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE about why the new gospel comedy is the perfect movie for anyone who believes in a higher power.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper appears in the film as Ty, a popular Atlanta-based rap star who shares an affection for the lead character Sam, played by Chloe Bailey. He flashed smiles and partied with the cast at the Atlanta premiere on Monday.

The Migos member has been slowly returning to the spotlight in the wake of the tragic passing of his groupmate and real-life cousin Takeoff last November. Taking on a major acting role in a gospel-based comedy film is something Quavo sees as a “blessing” at this time in his life.

“It’s a blessing, and it was good,” he told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Playing a rapper wasn’t off-brand for Quavo. But he made sure to add some extra comedic flair to his character that meshed well with the film’s overall dynamic.

“I was Ty the rapper, so it kind of came second nature to me,” he said. “But, I wanted to make him just a little bit more cockier than me.”

Quavo was proud to tap into his acting bag and put on for his city that served as the backdrop for the new gospel film.

“It’s about Atlanta. It’s about the culture. It’s about the south,” he said.

The film’s plot also hit home for Quavo, who grew up in the church and participated in his church choir.

“We grew up in the church and going to choir practice and all that stuff, so it just made it feel like home,” he explained.

“So I just wanted to put my best thoughts on it the best way I could.”

When it came to taking on the role, it was a no-brainer for Quavo, who had been begging Packer for years to put him in a movie.

“Me and Will Pack are good friends. I see them all the time. We go to the games, and every time I see him, I say, ‘Will, man, put me in a role.’ And I’ve been saying this for about four years,” he confessed.

“So I finally got my shot and I’m like, let’s get it.”

The “Hotel Lobby” hitmaker also praised the film’s director, Tina Gordon, for working so well with the cast and adding to the “family” dynamic they shared on set.

“Tina Gordon over there, man, they’re amazing people,” Quavo said. “And just the cast just felt like one big family.”

As for the underlying theme of Praise This, Quavo believes the gospel comedy packs the perfect message for faith-based believers around the world.

“It’s a good message if you believe in God,” he said. “If you believe in God, to keep God first, you can strive for greatness.”

“This is kind of like starting from the bottom, starting from nothing,” Quavo continued. “People not believing in you. Kind of like taking the glitter and glam and letting people be fooled kind of by that. But sometimes it’s the hard work, it’s the grind out the mud that really gets shown. And at the end of the movie, I think it displayed that.”

For those wondering if Quavo caught the acting bug, the answer is yes! The “Stir Fry” rapper shared his openness to more acting gigs in the foreseeable future.

“Yes, ma’am. If my phone keeps ringing, I’m going to answer it,” he quipped.

Praise This premieres on Peacock Friday, April 7th.