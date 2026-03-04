Level Up Your Leadership: Unlock One-on-One Executive Coaching At The Women of Power Summit

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, staying competitive takes more than talent and hard work; it requires strategy, positioning, and ongoing growth. That’s why the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit continues to offer confidential, high-level executive coaching designed to sharpen decision-making, elevate leadership presence, clarify vision, and turn goals into actionable plans.

For nearly two decades, the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit has stood as the premier professional development experience for executive women of color.

Since 2006, this transformative four-day gathering has delivered unmatched inspiration, high-level networking, and the kind of empowerment that fuels real career breakthroughs. As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking event, the energy is even more intentional.

Beyond the dynamic panels, inspiring keynotes, and award galas, one of the summit’’s offerings is the exclusive 25-minute laser-focused coaching sessions, intentionally designed to help participants turn ambition into action.

In partnership with Nationwide, each session pairs participants with a seasoned executive coach for a guided, results-driven conversation tailored to your professional goals. Whether you’re:

Preparing for your next leadership role

Navigating organizational change

Positioning yourself for a board seat

Scaling your influence

Or recalibrating your long-term strategy

Coaches partner with participants to develop a clear, actionable roadmap for accelerating professional growth. These are not surface-level conversations, but focused strategy sessions designed to refine leadership vision, uncover blind spots, strengthen executive presence, and build concrete action plans, all while equipping participants with the confidence to navigate career transitions with clarity and purpose.

In just 25 minutes, you’ll gain insights that can shift your entire trajectory. The Women of Power Summit is more than an event; it’s a launchpad for high-performing women ready to lead boldly and build a legacy.

Coaching sessions are limited and fill quickly. Sign up to secure your spot and advance your impact.

