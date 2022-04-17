Experience The Powers Of An Herb Garden At Home

The list of benefits of having your herbal garden is practically endless. For starters, the ability to have fresh herbs on demand is a game-changer when it comes to cooking meals or diffusing and boiling herbs for relaxation. Another benefit, and perhaps the most appealing, is the fact that it keeps money in your pocket. Herbs can be expensive.

With PICO Planter Herb Garden, outdoor space is no longer a requirement to have an herb garden. For a limited time, this indoor herb garden growing powerhouse is available for just $39.99. That’s a savings of 18% from its MSRP ($49).

The PICO Planter Herb Garden is the highest-backed smart planter on Kickstarter, and it’s made from BPA-free, food-safe recyclable materials. In the simplest terms, it’s a tiny indoor plant pod that makes plant-growing and keeping easy.

This micro-farm can go anywhere in your home. Hang it, stick it, or place it anywhere you wish and watch your herbs bloom. It comes fitted with OSRAM LED grow lights that energize plants with all the necessary wavelengths. You’ll never have to worry about forgetting about watering your plants, as a self-watering system draws exactly as much water as your plant needs. All you have to do is top it off once a week. It will do the rest. Telescopic height adjustment accommodates plants’ accelerated growth spurts up to nine inches.

Watch this video.

The PICO Planter Herb Garden has received rave reviews.

“These Pots Let You Grow an Indoor Mini Garden, Even If You Don’t Have Natural Light,” writes Apartment Therapy.

Entrepreneur Magazine writes, “The Best Indoor Herb Garden Kits to Adorn Your Workspace.”

This product ships with numerous items to help you grow high-quality herbs, including a diffuser, a funnel, a spare wick, and a daisy chain cable, among other helpful items. Herbs serve a variety of reasons. They’re beneficial in our diet, and they have immense calming properties. Purchase this planter today to experience these benefits firsthand.

Prices subject to change.