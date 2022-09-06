Explore a Career In Project Management with this Bundle

Behind every successful product launch, business initiative, or industry-changing creation, a project manager or team has been behind it. Simply put, project managers are the grease that gets the wheel to spin.

Project managers are used in virtually every arena, and they have a wide range of job functions they attend to daily. They must be organized, forward-thinking and motivated. The skills they possess are highly coveted, and they often lead to lucrative compensation.

If you’ve ever pondered a career in project management, look no further than The Premium 2022 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle. For a limited time, you can purchase this nine-course bundle for $45.99. That’s a savings of 97% from its MSRP ($1,800).

More than 800 lessons are included in this bundle.

The Project Management in One Hour covers the concepts and processes of project management. Rated 4.4 stars by enrolled students, this 19-lecture course shares an understanding of just what it is that project managers do, it teaches definitions, key concepts, and the PMI process, among other things.

The Quality Management Course spans six lectures. It’s essential for anyone wanting to learn how to make quality a priority in their organization. It offers instruction on how to measure quality in quantitative terms, along with teaching the positive effects quality has on revenue and reputation.

Every successful product manager knows the value of time. The Time Management with Google Calendar teaches users how to make the most of Google’s proprietary calendar software. This course comes with 21 lectures that span one hour.

Additional course titles include, PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (4 stars), Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (4.5 stars), and Project Management with Primavera P6 (4.5 stars), among others.

This information-packed bundle is perfect for newcomers to project managers and those already in the field looking to better hone their skill set. Purchase it today to make the most of your project management experience.

Prices subject to change.