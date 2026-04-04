Fabolous Says He Refused To Smoke With Reginae Carter Out Of Respect For Lil Wayne

Queens recording artist Fabolous recently revealed that he refused to pass a blunt (a marijuana “cigarette”) to Reginae Carter, daughter of New Orleans rap legend Lil Wayne, while hanging out in a club.

The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of Fab discussing the incident on his podcast, Let’s Rap About It, which he hosts with fellow rappers Maino, Jim Jones, and Dave East. The “Breathe” rapper recounted hanging out with Carter, explaining that while he was smoking, she asked for the blunt. He refused, out of respect for her father.

“So, one time I think we was like, at a club or something and I was smoking and she was like, ‘can I hit it? I’m like, nah, I’m not passing Wayne daughter…..’ Nah, you know what I’m saying?”

He explained that she had mentioned that most rappers treat her like their niece because of who her father is, and he agreed, saying he doesn’t view her as a friend. But, he, along with other artists, is protective of her and will make sure she is safe while she is out, like they would their own family members.

“As your peers, like even like while she out with us, we making sure she good and all of that. But I still look at her like, you know, I don’t look at her like, that’s my friend, and we, you know what I’m saying? Like, I still look at you, that’s when you go to respect that.”

Meanwhile, Fabolous’ former girlfriend, Emily B., with whom he shares three children, shared on social media that one of their daughters, Journey Isabella, is autistic and nonverbal.

“My daughter Journey is autistic.

She is nonverbal.

She has sensory processing challenges.

She was born with PHACE syndrome.. a very rare congenital condition.”

Emily shared this information on April 3, World Autism Awareness Day. She invited people to follow her and Journey at A Special Journey @aspecialjourneyorg

“This is just the beginning,” she posted on Instagam.

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