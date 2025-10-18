News by Kandiss Edwards Lil Wayne Gets To Keep More Than ‘A Milli’ As Years-Long Lawsuit Ends The court's ruling ends a dispute that once threatened to cost Carter up to $20 million.







Lil Wayne, born D’Wayne Micheal Carter Jr., has emerged victorious in a years-long court battle against his former lawyer, Ron Sweeney.

A judge ruled that a contested 10 percent fee agreement is unenforceable. The ruling ends a dispute that once threatened to cost Carter up to $20 million.

On Oct. 13 Judge James D’Auguste ruled that the verbal contingency fee agreement is void.

In his decision Judge D’Auguste noted, “counterclaim plaintiffs may not, under [the law], receive a contingency fee, as contemplated by the voided oral contingency fee arrangement or otherwise.”

The ruling also barred Sweeney from investigating Carter’s post-termination finances. However, Sweeney may still pursue what the judge described as “reasonable fees” for prior legal services.

Wayne’s attorney, Jonathan Davis, applauded the decision in a statement to Billboard.

“After an almost seven-year battle in multiple courts in New York and California, lawyers can rest a little easier in knowing that the rule of law still matters and will be applied faithfully by court,” Davis said.

The litigation, spanning seven years across New York and California courts, centered on Wayne’s claim that his 2018 termination of Sweeney made the attorney’s contingency fee deal invalid. Carter’s team described the 10 percent rate as “exorbitant.” Additionally, he claimed the fee was more than “double the customary rate for attorneys in the music industry,” Billboard reported.

Sweeney counter-sued, seeking millions in unpaid fees tied to post-termination deals. The counter suit included a settlement with Cash Money Records and rights sales involving Universal Music Group.

With the legal cloud now cleared, Lil Wayne can focus on his musical ventures and business interests without the distraction of pending multi-million-dollar liability.

The rapper is free to bask in his success as he is being honored for his contribution to the music industry over 20-years. November 2024, the A Milli rapper was inducted into the inaugural class of the newly established NOLA Walk of Fame. The former Hot Boy received a custom fleur-de-lis plaque on Canal Street in recognition of his outsized cultural impact and roots in New Orleans.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented the honor in tandem with Wayne being awarded the key to the city and the declaration of “Lil Wayne Day” during his own LilWeezyAna Fest earlier that month.

RELATED CONTENT: Lil Wayne Allegedly Kicked Girlfriend and Her Daughter Out Of His House—On Mothe’;s Day