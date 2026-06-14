Business by Sidnee Michelle Facebook Group Grows Into Multimillion-Dollar Black Business Hub In Evanston, Illinois The growth of the project shows how the development transformed from a grassroots initiative into a large-scale investment in local entrepreneurship.







A Facebook group entitled ‘The Aux’ launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to promote Black-owned businesses has grown into a multimillion-dollar commercial hub that now houses entrepreneurs, wellness providers, and community organizations in Evanston, Illinois, Patch reports.

The Aux, located at 2223 Washington St. in Illinois, emerged from the “Boosting Black Business” Facebook group created in 2020 by Evanston Police Sgt. Tosha Wilson. According to Wilson, the online network evolved into a physical marketplace designed to create opportunities for Black business owners and expand access to services within the community.

The project’s growth shows how the development evolved from a grassroots initiative into a large-scale investment in local entrepreneurship.

Wilson said the project required years of fundraising and community support.

“This was a $10 million project, and we raised 8 million on our own,” Wilson told the outlet. “We were everywhere saying this is good for the community, and so far it has been great for the community.”

Today, The Aux serves as home to several Black- and women-owned businesses operating under one roof. The facility includes retail, wellness, and collaborative work spaces intended to help small business owners expand their operations while sharing resources and visibility.

Among the tenants is The Aux Wellness Collective, founded by wellness coach Tiffini Holmes. The organization offers health and wellness programming and services from practitioners based at the facility.

“A wellness center was a dream I had when I started my own wellness journey that I thought would never be actualized,” Holmes said to the outlet. “Then … I got the opportunity to open The Wellness Collective as well.”

Wilson said the concept for The Aux was inspired in part by Sherman Phoenix, a Milwaukee-based marketplace created to support entrepreneurs and neighborhood revitalization.

The organization is scheduled to host its first fundraising gala on June 20, 2026. Organizers say the event will feature food, entertainment, and presentations highlighting the businesses and programs operating within the facility.

“This is a proud moment, just historically in the community,” Wilson concluded.

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