Factbox: Key Winners at Music Industry’s 2023 Grammy Awards

By Danielle Broadway

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The biggest names in the music industry gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

Here is a list of winners in key categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Samara Joy

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile

BEST R&B SONG

“CUFF IT”- Beyonce

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“A Beautiful Time” – Willie Nelson

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken)