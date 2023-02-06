 Factbox: Key Winners at Music Industry's 2023 Grammy Awards

Lizzo accepts the award for Record Of The Year for "About Damn Time" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

By Danielle Broadway

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The biggest names in the music industry gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

Here is a list of winners in key categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Samara Joy

Samara Joy accepts the award for Best New Artist during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile

BEST R&B SONG

“CUFF IT”- Beyonce

Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“A Beautiful Time” – Willie Nelson

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken)


