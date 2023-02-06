Factbox: Key Winners at Music Industry’s 2023 Grammy Awards

By Danielle Broadway
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The biggest names in the music industry gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony.
Here is a list of winners in key categories:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Harry’s House” – Harry Styles
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Samara Joy
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
“Harry’s House” – Harry Styles
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile
BEST R&B SONG
“CUFF IT”- Beyonce
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
“A Beautiful Time” – Willie Nelson
(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken)