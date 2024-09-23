Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Apology Made On Behalf Of Janet Jackson For Kamala Harris Wasn’t Authorized The statement was released by Mo Elmasri, a man claiming to be Jackson's manager.







A fraudulent apology was made on behalf of Janet Jackson for her comments on Kamala Harris’ racial identity. Reps for the singer confirmed that the apology was unauthorized.

According to Variety, the statement was released by Mo Elmasri, a man claiming to be Jackson’s manager. In the message, Elmasri stated that Jackson wanted to “clarify” her words, in which she referred to a right-wing conspiracy theory that Harris had a white father.

“Janet Jackson would like to clarify her recent comments,” Elmasri wrote.

She recognizes that her statements regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity were based on misinformation. Janet respects Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologizes for any confusion caused. She values the diversity Harris represents and understands the importance of celebrating that in today’s society. Janet remains committed to promoting unity and understanding.”

Despite its intentions, Jackson never approved any statement on the matter. While the apology gained traction, Jackson’s team debunked Elmasri’s claim, as her brother Randy has managed the star for years.

However, Elmasri still claims that he once worked under Jackson’s team until fired by the siblings. As for his involvement in the controversy, he also shared that he was trying to “improve her image.” The Neighborhood Talk re-shared the statement he wrote to Variety.

“I no longer work for her,” he explained.



“I was fired by Janet and Randy, after attempts to improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans, and this is something I do not deserve.”

Jackson received major backlash for her recent interview with The Guardian, published on Sept. 20. When the discussion turned to politics, Jackson repeated a growing conspiracy theory surrounding Harris’ racial identity.

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,” the mother of one stated.

She added, “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

While confirming Elmasri made the apology on his own accord, Jackson did not take back her misinformed comments. Moreover, the news outlet could not confirm if the man ever worked directly with Jackson.

