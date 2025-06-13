News by Sharelle B. McNair Report Reveals Fake Social Media Accounts Created ‘Manufactured Outrage’ For Target’s DEI Backlash Cyabra’s CEO Dan Brahmy said fake social media accounts caused the public to be manipulated by Target's anti-DEI move.







While Target struggles to get back on track following the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) backlash, a new report reveals that fraudulent social media accounts are to blame, Fox Business reports.

Israeli cyber firm Cyabra found 3,379 accounts pushed out negative social media posts against the retail giant. Of the ​​2,226 social media accounts analyzed, 27% were labeled as fake. The same accounts generated over 1,000 posts, resulting in the viral backlash against Target. Cyabra’s CEO, Dan Brahmy, said the backlash caused the public to be manipulated. “The public is being manipulated in real-time. What looks like public consensus online is often fake, manufactured by inauthentic accounts shaping perception and driving artificial outrage,” Brahmy said.

“Companies are making multimillion-dollar decisions based on data generated by bots. They’re betting shareholder value on signals that aren’t real.”

According to the New York Post, fraudulent posts skyrocketed by 764% following Target’s announcement, causing fallout and calls for boycotts from civil rights leaders and diversity advocates, using hashtags like #EconomicBlackout, something Brahmy calls “manufactured outrage.” “Fake accounts hijacked the narrative, weaponized identity, and pushed a boycott that looked grassroots but was anything but,” the CEO said.

“This is how influence operations work now — they blur the line between real and fake until no one can tell the difference.”

Several profiles pushed slogans, including “Target Fast” and “40-day boycott.” In contrast, others accused the retailer of kissing up to President Donald Trump following his executive order to rid federal agencies of DEI initiatives. One user under the handle @NenelsBack allegedly posted: “@Target can’t get my money. It’s like being betrayed by a family member. We gave Target so much respect. BLK folk named Target, Target.”

Target was one of several retailers that announced a pushback on its DEI plans, upsetting Black consumers and others in solidarity with diversity initiatives — but it wasn’t the first time. In 2023, after the Minneapolis-based company pulled back from showcasing Pride paraphernalia, several protests were launched nationwide.

Following the DEI drawback, spiritual leaders like Atlanta’s Rev. Jamal Bryant initiated a 40-day boycott of the store in March 2025, accusing the retailer of turning its back on the Black community and its customers. He denies claims that bots were embedded to spark the backlash. “We have not posted on X since last year. The bots were never used by the campaign. As we can not speak to a manufactured algorithm, what we do know is real is foot traffic has decreased, the stock has fallen, the valuation has dipped, and the CEO’s salary has been slashed,” Bryant said.

“What is absolutely authentic is the Black community’s disappointment in Target’s betrayal of equality. This was never a social media campaign but a church-driven grassroots movement.”

