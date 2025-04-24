No Deadline On Dignity: Pastor Bryant Calls For Extended Target Boycott

Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church called for an expanded boycott against retail giant Target.

Bryant urges Black consumers and allies to withdraw their spending in protest of the company’s decision to reduce diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The pastor met with other faith leaders at Salem Baptist Church in Stone Mountain to plan the next phase of the economic campaign, according to WSBTV.

The megachurch pastor spoke with CNN’s Victor Blackwell about the boycott’s extension. He emphasized that not only are Black people participating in the movement, but that the economic campaign focuses on two entities, Tesla and Target, and the consumer exodus is yielding results.

“Everywhere you go, you’re seeing a great pullback nationally. It’s not just Black people who are participating, but people who are sympathizers saying, ‘the country is moving in the wrong direction,'” he said.

Pastor Jamal Bryant, Nina Turner and Tamika Mallory announce that the Target boycott will continue after the 40-day Target ‘fast’ ended on Easter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/oNWoMAPR9h — Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) April 22, 2025

Bryant initially launched a 40-day “Target Fast” beginning March 5, aligning with the Lenten season, to protest what he calls Target’s “abandonment” of marginalized communities. The boycott has since evolved into a broader campaign pressuring the retailer to reinstate DEI programs and make renewed investments in Black-owned businesses and banks.

“Black people spend $12 million a day at Target,” Bryant said during a live-streamed sermon. “We are calling for a complete separation until they recognize the value of our dollars and our dignity.”

Bryant asked at least 100,000 Christians to sign a pledge on Targetfast.org, committing to support Black-owned businesses and avoid purchasing from Target.

In January, Target announced it would scale back some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, citing growing criticism from conservative groups and financial challenges. According to the Associated Press, this included eliminating internal roles focused on racial equity and reducing its partnerships with Black-owned brands.

The move drew backlash from faith leaders and civil rights advocates. Rev. Al Sharpton met with Target CEO Brian Cornell earlier this month, calling for the company to recommit to DEI goals, though he stopped short of endorsing Bryant’s boycott. Sharpton said he shared “concerns about walking back progress made in recent years,” as reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Bryant’s boycott includes plans for the Bullseye Black Market, a marketplace featuring Black vendors, hosted on New Birth’s campus. The event is designed to showcase alternatives to corporate retailers and support economic self-determination in Black communities.

As the boycott gains national attention, Bryant says the goal is not just protest — it’s policy change and corporate accountability.

