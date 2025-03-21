Gocha Hawkins Serves The Flavor Of Brunch In New Cookbook And Breakfast Bar Expansion

Gocha Hawkins continues delighting foodies in Atlanta and beyond with her new cookbook centered on classic brunch favorites.

Gocha Hawkins has already made a name for herself in the Atlanta food scene. The former hairstylist has become a seasoned restauranteur with two hotspots, Gocha’s Tapas and Breakfast Bar, in her name. Now, she is offering up her own recipes in a new cookbook, Cooking with Gocha, to recreate her signature dishes in one’s own kitchen.

The cookbook features 90 recipes that can make anyone’s morning, from savory shrimp and grits to a vegan, yet flavorful, cauliflower steak entree. Hawkins, a self-proclaimed “pancake connoisseur,” knows her way around any kitchen, proved by her always-packed restaurants that have captivated Atlantans.

Hawkins got her start after moving to Atlanta’s southwest side in 2014. She noticed how limited the food options were in this area, and decided to take the chance to flex her own chef skills. Hawkins spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE about how this transition helped her capitalize on her passions while also uplifting this underserved community.

“I moved to the Southwest side of town in 2014 and I was like wow, this community is at a disadvantage,” she shared to BE’s Director of Digital Content Ida Harris.

“There’s nothing over here but chain restaurants. I [thought] it would be a perfect opportunity to open up a breakfast restaurant because that’s what was missing in my area.”

According to Hawkins, this bet on herself led to a food empire beyond her wildest dreams. After starting her first restaurant in 2018, her ability to adapt to her customers’ needs, such as opening a food truck during the pandemic, has led her to steady and rising success despite an unpredictable food industry.

With lines out the door, she expanded her Cascade location of the Breakfast Bar to double its capacity, taking over the neighboring space that had shut down its business. While surrounding businesses came and went, Hawkins stood by her decision to keep her flagship location in the heart of its neighborhood.

“I think that’s something that a lot of Black neighborhoods are affected by, but you chose to stick around. I feel like it’s extremely important to invest in the community,” explained Hawkins.

“That is the number one thing that stimulates the brand is investing in community, you know, like providing jobs and just growing our community in general. I feel like without giving back to the community in that way we’re we’re just another big chain restaurant, you know? I feel like the small businesses have so many opportunities to capitalize on stimulating a community.”

What makes Hawkins’ dishes so unique is that there was no distinct recipe behind them. While she has since curated direction for her food, what drove the innate chef is her own personal taste and desire for meals that simply tasted good. However, she still emphasizes the importance of nutrition in her menu development.

“The way that I eat and the way that I cook at home is what I wanted to bring to the restaurant because I knew that it would be a good fit for everyone. [Everyone] wants to be much healthier now, they’re moving to that direction and I want to make recipes that are easy, flavorful, and convenient.”



Taking over a year and a half to curate her recipes, fans of Gocha’s southern brunch can make cooking a convenient pasttime. She is also offering insight into her retail line, letting readers recreate her hot sauce and pancakes to reimagine the breakfast bar at home.

Hawkins does not want to add anything to the community that is not serving it, whether on her menu or her business portfolio. From food giveaways to coat drives, Hawkins pours back into those that dine with her.

The entrepreneur also wants her employees to thrive, offering grants for workers attending college. As for what she plans to serve next, Gocha’s will expand into a shared kitchen to help chefs that cannot afford a brick-and-mortar space. Launching in Atlantic station under her Gocha’s Restaurant Group brand, the opportunity to help other emerging cooks get a leg up remains part of Hawkin’s vision.

“My advice to any entrepreneur would be to study whatever it is that you’re trying to do and get the knowledge,” she concluded.

“Invest in yourself and you’re gonna get some nos, no doubt. So when you get those no’s, don’t give up. Continue to invest in yourself and just keep going.”

Pre-orders for Cooking with Gocha: Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Breakfast & Brunch Lovers are available now.

RELATED CONTENT: New Reality Show ‘Bold and Bougie’ Premieres On WE TV

