'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Arrested Near Mexican Border The '90s star was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol in San Diego for an out-of-state felony warrant.







Darius McCrary, the actor known for his role as Eddie Winslow on “Family Matters,” has a new legal matter of his own.

The ’90s star was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol in San Diego for an out-of-state felony warrant. According to People, McCrary is being held under a fugitive arrest, signaling that McCrary was trying to flee the area to avoid persecution.

Records obtained by the news outlet confirmed the 49-year-old was detained near the U.S.-Mexico border Oct. 5. He remains held in the San Diego jail without bail.

While the jail records did not detail the exact charge, a rep for McCrary disclosed more information. The rep told TMZ that warrant stemmed from the actor missing a court appearance for failing to pay child support.

However, his legal issues surrounding child support go back to 2015. At the time, McCrary was arrested for back support owed, paying a $5,500 sum to prompt his release from custody. Upon his 2017 divorce from ex-wife Tammy Brawner, with whom he shares one daughter, Zoe, McCrary was ordered to pay $1,366 a month as part of their agreement, finalized two years later. Brawner was granted sole legal and physical custody of the then three-year-old.

In the meantime, McCrary was ordered to attend alcohol/drug abuse and batterers’ intervention classes. He also only had professional monitored visitation with the child. Reports showed that Brawner alleged that her ex-husband “partially dislocated” the young girl’s arm, a claim the father denied as ill-intentioned.

In November 2023, McCrary was arrested a second time for failure to pay child support. He reported owing over $52,000 as of March 2019, pleading not guilty to the felony charges.

McCrary starred on the classic ’90s sitcom, which ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998. The show centered on the Winslows, a middle-class Black family in Chicago, and their nerdy neighbor, Steve Urkel, who would eventually become the main character of the series.

Now, McCrary must contend with the recurring case against him for unpaid child support. His court appearance remains sets for Oct. 15.

