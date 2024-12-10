News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Family Of Missing Army Vet In Columbus, Georgia, Asks For Public’s Help, Hires Private Investigator The lack of leads led to Wheeler's mother hiring a Metro Atlanta-based private investigator, Robin Martinelli, to advance the search.







The family of a missing Army veteran in Georgia has called upon the public to help in their search as they hire a private investigator.

Portia Wheeler was last seen on Dec. 1 as she left a friend’s home in Phenix City, Alabama, five minutes from her residence in Columbus, Georgia. According to the missing report obtained by WSB-TV, Wheeler left the house around 6 p.m. that Sunday afternoon. Her mother, Emmie Wheeler, grew concerned after her daughter did not answer the phone that Sunday evening. Columbus sits on the west-central border of Georgia.

Wheeler was officially reported missing on Dec. 4. It has now been a week, and there have been no leads as to where the 37-year-old veteran could be.

“I tried to call her Sunday night, but no answer,” said the mother. “It’s been hard because we don’t know anything. We just know something is not right.”

While the police are investigating the matter, the lack of answers led Emmie to hire a Metro Atlanta-based private investigator to advance the search. The investigator, Robin Martinelli, has over 25 years of experience in this role, per her website. She hopes to assist the police in Columbus as she embarks on her mission to find Wheeler.

“We assist the police department in any way that we can; we do not interfere with their investigation,” Martinelli told the news outlet.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Wheeler is 5-foot-3 and weighs 189 pounds. Her features include Black hair and brown eyes. However, what she wore the night she went missing remains unknown.

The police also believed she was driving a blue Honda Odyssey with an Alabama tag.

The family has also implored the Columbus community to keep an eye out for Wheeler. Those with any information should call 911 or contact the city-county’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 225-3449.

