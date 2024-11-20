Women by Stacy Jackson Week-Long Search For 80-Year-Old Georgia Woman With Dementia Leaves Family Worried DeKalb County police will conduct a search with family members and volunteers on Saturday.







A missing 80-year-old woman in DeKalb County, Georgia, has her friends and loved ones concerned since she wandered away from her home on Nov. 13.

Ricky Dawson told Channel 2 Action News that his mother, Rosa Mae Dawson, never leaves her street.

DeKalb County officers searched near the 2400 block of Jenay Court for Rosa Mae Dawson, dressed in a pink, long-sleeved pajama set and black shoes.

Rosa Mae Dawson, 80, has suffered from dementia for the past five years. Family members say “Rose” can identify her relatives and locate her home.

“Every now and then, she’d have spells like, ‘Who is that?'” Ricky Dawson said. “But for the most part, I would probably say 75% of the time she had her wits about her.”

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS WOMAN?

80-year-old Rosa Mae Dawson went missing on Wednesday from her home on Jenay Court in DeKalb County. Her family desperately wants to find her. Call @DeKalbCountyPD if you see or know where she may be: 770-724-7710. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/xq6zHpFnKo — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) November 16, 2024

11 Alive noted that a relative who normally spends the day with Rose came over last Wednesday to find the door to Rose’s DeKalb County home wide open, and the woman wasn’t inside.

Family members have placed missing posters across the neighborhood that read “Please Help” with a photo of Rose. Loved ones will also join Dekalb County police as they conduct a search on Saturday, Nov. 23. The search is open for anyone who would like to assist.

“We just want her back home safely,” Ricky Dawson said.

DeKalb County police sent out a Mattie’s Call on the day Rose was reported missing, which, an emergency alert activated by a local law enforcement agency for disabled or elderly people who have been reported missing.

Ricky Dawson, her only child, has requested for another alert to be sent out.

“I just want their full support and help. This is an area where they have more expertise than we do on how to conduct this and how to get out,” he said.

Anyone with information about Rose’s whereabouts is urged to call DeKalb County police, (678) 406-7929.