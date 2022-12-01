Family Seeks Answers After Missing Black Real Estate Investor's Body Found in Port of Houston

A family is now searching for answers after a missing real estate investor’s body was discovered Friday in Houston.

Fox station KRIV in Houston reported that 26-year-old Delano Burkes was last seen leaving a bar on the 1200 block of West 20th Street on Sunday, Nov. 13, in Houston’s Heights area. His body was found by the Houston Police Department’s dive team in the Houston Ship Channel, located on the 9600 block of High Level Road, according to Burkes’ family. KRIV reports that the discovery of his body at the Port of Houston was about 15 miles from where he was last seen leaving the Height area bar.

Surveillance cameras captured the 26-year-old being escorted leaving McIntyre’s bar, according to Chron.

Burke’s family told KRIV that his friends had searched for him at nearby bars later that evening before leaving the area in his car. The family added that they believed Burkes’ cell phone was dying, and he may have been drugged by someone at one of the bars earlier that night.

“The way he was fumbling around almost looked like he was drugged or something,” said his mother Karen Jeffley after she reviewed the surveillance tape.

“People keep bringing up it looks like his side was hurting.”

KRIV reports that congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has been in close contact with Burkes’ family to discover what may have happened and provide them with closure.

“There may be a lot of information that could help this family have closure and comfort during this difficult time. We want to ask people to continue to help us find out what happened to Delano Burkes,” Jackson Lee told KRIV.

Houston police have reportedly launched a homicide investigation surrounding the matter. Crime Stoppers of Houston has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests in this case.