Women by Stacy Jackson FAMU To Approve Angela Suggs As Next VP, Director Of Athletics This week, FAMU's Board of Trustees will approve Suggs as its second Director of Athletics to ever oversee the entire department.







Florida A&M University (FAMU) is set to approve a contract for Angela Suggs, the executive director of the Florida Sports Foundation, as its next vice president and director of athletics.

The long-time Rattler will become the second director of athletics ever to oversee the entire department at FAMU. According to HBCU Gameday, on Sept. 20, the Board of Trustees will solidify Suggs’ new role with the institution as she exits her previous role as president and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation.

Suggs will bring a wealth of analytical, creative planning, and fundraising skills to her new role. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a “self-motivator with high energy” and “considerable experience in intercollegiate athletics, professional sports club level sales, management/planning of neutral site athletic events, sponsorship packaging, and sales.” She has already held several positions at FAMU as a senior associate athletic director for External Affairs and as the institution’s senior woman administrator. As a fundraiser, Suggs was a key player in the establishment of FAMU’s thriving 1,000 Strikes Campaign, a first-of-its-kind fundraising initiative, and the “Investing in Champions” program. Her efforts resulted in millions of dollars in investments.

Suggs’ close connection to the Florida HBCU dates back well before her educational and professional ventures at the university. When the institution operated its on-campus hospital, Sugg was the first person to be born inside the Foote-Hilyer Administration Building. Being at FAMU was a routine for the young Rattler, who attended the school since elementary school and remained throughout her college years, where she graduated with her bachelor’s in economics.

The athletics director completed her master’s degree at St. Thomas University and has become affiliated with several organizations that include the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators National Association of Athletic Development Directors, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Jack & Jill of America, Inc., The Florida Historic Capitol Museum Board of Directors and the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees.

As an experienced sports executive, she maintains an extensive network of local and national business, community, and political leaders.

