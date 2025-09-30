News by Sharelle B. McNair FAMU Announcer Issues Apology After Offensive Remarks Toward ASU Dance Team Sting On Social Media Bullard has held the position as the voice of FAMU's Marching 100 band since 1975 with the 2025-2026 season being his 50th.







Florida A&M University (FAMU) band announcer Joe Bullard has backpedaled and apologized for his offensive remarks made during a game against Alabama State University (ASU), where he referred to the Honey Beez dance team as “the new face of Ozempic.”

The incident took place Sept. 27 during halftime of a football game between the Rattlers and Hornets on FAMU’s home turf at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee. After the ASU Honey Beez — a team known for its full-figured dancers — took to the field to perform, Bullard called them “the new face of Ozempic,” referring to the popular type 2 diabetes medication sold for weight loss purposes.

Here’s a video from the ASU/FAMU game where Joe Bullard was disrespectful af



Sounds like the crowd was not feeling it at all.



Mind you, these are young girls he said this about. We would have had to fight pic.twitter.com/b1LopNLhCs — 🤌🏾 (@ebknowing) September 28, 2025

The commentary elicited “ohhs” and “ahhs” from the crowd, but as the video began to circulate on social media, Bullard was stung even more. In his apology, he admits that his comments were “hurtful and disrespectful,” and while there is a culture of playful competitive banter among HBCUs, Bullard knows he crossed the line. “My comments directed toward the ASU Honey Beez were meant as lighthearted banter, but I now recognize that they came across in a way that was hurtful and disrespectful,” he wrote.

“For that, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt apologies: first and foremost to the ASU Honey Beez, to Alabama State University, to the Alabama State University Marching Band, to Florida A&M University, and to the fans and supporters of both institutions who were in attendance, or anyone else who heard my words. To anyone who was offended, I am truly sorry,” he said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“Friendly competition and playful jesting have long been a part of HBCU band culture, but I have come to understand that my words crossed a line. My intention was never to belittle or disrespect the incredible young people who represent our schools with such grace, talent, and pride. They are the embodiment of our culture, and they deserve nothing less than our full respect.”

Bullard has held the position as the voice of the FAMU Marching 100 band since 1975, marking his 50th season with the band during the 2025-2026 season. Throughout his career, he has been honored with the key to the city in both Quincy and Tallahassee, and inducted into FAMU’s Hall of Fame and the National Black Radio Hall of Fame.

On social media, his comments were labeled as “disgusting.” “Disgusting behavior, especially at times like this, when we are supposed to be united. SMH,” @lanaisbananaas wrote on X.

Disgusting behavior especially at times like this when we are suppose to be united. SMH — Lana (@lanaisbananaas) September 28, 2025

Other users referred to his comments as “dehumanizing” and “fatphobic” and called for FAMU to fire Bullard regardless of his apology. “He should be relieved of his duties. Effectively immediately,” @ImJustBrandi said.

He should be relieved of his duties. Effectively immediately. — Brandi 💗✨ (@ImJustBrandi) September 28, 2025

According to Yahoo! Sports, the Honey Beez were established in 2004 and have gained popularity for their unique offerings in HBCU athletics. The team has been featured on the TV show Bama State Style and received its own spin-off during the 2019-2020 season. In defense of the team, ASU Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. released a statement highlighting the group’s hard work and emphasizing that they should not be subjected to disrespect.

“The Honey Beez, along with the Mighty Marching Hornets, dedicate countless hours to their craft to deliver the unforgettable, show-stopping performances that embody the pride and excellence of Alabama State University. To have their artistry disrespected after such a performance is absolutely unacceptable,” he wrote.

“As President of this great institution, I stand firmly with the Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, and our entire student body. Honey Beez, please know that you are celebrated, valued, and admired for the joy you bring to the Hornet Nation, and also for the bold and fearless way you represent the very best of ASU. Continue to shine, because your light cannot be dimmed by negativity.”

