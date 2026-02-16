Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman FAMU Alleges DEI Policies Impacted Black Studies Degree At HBCU The school has faced backlash over its handling of Florida DEI policies.







As Florida A&M University seeks to align its curriculum with state standards, the HBCU has consolidated one major degree program, which has alarmed many in its community.

The Board of Trustees at FAMU approved a measure to consolidate seven degree programs, including one that merges African American (Black) studies. The Tallahassee Democrat reported that the move aims to help FAMU meet performance standards required by the state.

However, naysayers found multiple issues with the degree changes, calling out the measure as a way to appease anti-DEI officials in Florida. They unanimously approved the measure during an on-campus meeting on Feb. 12, and the lack of student awareness has also caused strife.

Students called out the private nature of the matter, stating that the board should have engaged the campus community on the hot-button issue.

“I do believe it would have been beneficial to host a public informational session – not only for the students directly impacted, but for the broader student body as well,” expressed FAMU student Amany Hilario at the public comments section of the meeting. “Transparency and open dialogue cultivate trust, and when students feel informed, the university community is stronger.”

In total, seven degrees ranging from environmental science and studies, engineering technology, philosophy and religion, and history were consolidated, alongside its African American studies.

The solely eliminated degree, studio/fine art, will be replaced by a new field of study encompassing digital arts and graphic design, as well as AI integration. The move seeks to “[position] students for evolving career pathways in technology-driven creative sectors.”

After approving the consolidation, the board released a statement reiterating its commitment to its Black studies degree. It also highlighted that the changes should not hinder the study of the academic discipline.

“African American (Black) Studies remains foundational to the history, identity and mission of Florida A&M University. The university has no plans to eliminate or diminish scholarship in this area. Any programmatic adjustment reflects structural alignment only and does not change our enduring commitment to this field of study,” wrote the school.

As for the reason Black studies fell under this consolidation plan, the school’s Provost called the decision a strategic move to address low program productivity.

“What I said to our team, administrators and faculty is let’s maintain African American studies but meld history, philosophy and religion – all of which are very intricate in the African American experience,” shared FAMU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Allyson Watson. “It was very strategic, but also very much a level of excellence with caring.”

While Watson claimed that several meetings took place before the vote to ensure the school’s “integrity” remained intact during the academic transition, many consider the vote the latest instance of GOP state leaders’ influence. FAMU’s latest President, Marva Johnson, also received pushback for being an alleged supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

However, the school has already faced backlash this February for its rigid standards, including omitting the word ‘Black’ from a Black History Month event flyer issued by the school’s Black Law Student Association. The school has since taken back the omission.

