Jasmine Crockett Calls Out Nicki Minaj And Cites Immigration Issue: ‘I Don’t Do Sellouts’

Jasmine Crockett isn’t holding back on her disdain for Nicki Minaj, calling the rapper’s full MAGA turn a “sellout” move.

TMZ caught up with the Texas congresswoman on Feb. 3 and asked for her thoughts on Nicki Minaj, following Donald Trump’s Accounts Summit last month, where she held his hand and called herself his “No.1 fan.” Given Minaj’s Trinidadian immigrant roots and the controversy surrounding Trump’s immigration policies, Crockett labeled the “Moment for Life” rapper a “sellout” to the very community she comes from.

“I just don’t do sellouts, especially in this moment,” Crockett declared. “Things are too serious. There are too many people that are being harmed.”

“And especially with her being an immigrant, then deciding to go and cozy up to this administration that is specifically putting targets on the backs of immigrants and anyone who stands with them … that is wrong, and I don’t even understand how you can play with it and pretend like it’s anything but wrong,” she added.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says she "don't mess with" Nicki Minaj anymore as she can't do "sellouts."



"I've always loved Cardi more, and clearly my instincts were right." https://t.co/iEkGdUQowM pic.twitter.com/DPEb4aZMM0 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2026

The U.S. Senate hopeful suggested that Nicki Minaj may be trying to “cozy up” to the President in hopes of securing U.S. citizenship papers or a pardon for a family member. Crockett also took issue with Minaj publicly targeting Don Lemon and calling for his arrest after he covered an anti‑ICE protest at a Minnesota church, a demonstration that led to Lemon and other Black journalists being briefly threatened with arrest last week.

“But going after people like Don Lemon, who I love dearly, is just wrong, like she’s just on the wrong side of history,” she said, urging fans to remember the rapper’s actions in the event she tries to switch sides again in the future.

While the Texas Democrat admits she was once a Nicki Minaj fan, she adds, “I’ve always loved Cardi more.”

RELATED CONTENT: Jasmine Crockett Encourages America To Give MTG Grace Despite ‘Cowardly’ Retirement