HBCU by Kandiss Edwards FAMU Founders Day Celebrates 138 Years Of Rattler Excellence Florida A&M University celebrated with Founders Day events to commemorate the institution’s legacy, honor past leaders, and engage students, faculty, and alumni in reflections on its mission.







On Oct. 3, Founder’s Day events included a wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Flame and remarks reaffirming FAMU’s role among historically Black colleges and universities. University President Marva Johnson told attendees that the anniversary is a time both to remember “the shoulders of those before us” and look forward to the HBCU’s future, as reported by Florida A&M University News.

“What was created 138 years ago planted a seed of hope that has blossomed into a legacy of opportunity,” Johnson said. “It started humbly, with just 15 students and two professors. Yet even with this modest beginning, there was a bold vision — to cultivate knowledge, dignity, and purpose. From those first steps, FAMU has grown into a powerhouse of education, research, culture, and service. That same vision that carried us forward then must continue to propel us today.”

Alumni leaders also addressed the crowd. The president of the FAMU Alumni Association spoke of the importance of giving back and sustaining FAMU’s networks across the country. Members of the FAMU band performed a tribute medley as part of the program.

Students in FAMU’s Royal Court, the Student Government Association and marching band members participated in campus processions leading to the Eternal Flame. Others placed wreaths and offered prayers. The program also included the laying of memorials at statues of campus founders and leaders.

Mister FAMU, Miles Howard and For Miss FAMU, Edwina Fleuridor, were in attendance during the ceremonies and spoke with the Florida A&M University News about their perception of the university and feelings during founders’ day.

“It’s surreal. Glory to God. I’m thankful just to be able to be part of this legacy here at FAMU” Howard said.

Similarly, Fleuridor expressed her personal joy, saying she is “blessed” to call FAMU her home.

Founders Day carried added significance this year as FAMU continued to earn national recognition. On Sept. 23, U.S. News & World Report placed Florida A&M among the Top 200 public colleges in its 2026 Best Colleges list, out of over 1,700 universities. Additionally, the university also maintained its position as the highest-ranked public Historically Black College or University. FAMU also placed fifth among all HBCUs, both public and private.

